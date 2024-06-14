🎧 The manager search continues...

[Getty Images]

The latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast has dropped on BBC Sounds.

Former Leicester City coach Mike Stowell sat down with Owynn Palmer-Atkin to discuss the Foxes' ongoing manager hunt, with Graham Potter and Carlos Corberan emerging as the favourites for the job.

What will the frontrunners bring to the football club? What qualities do you need to have to become Leicester City manager? Owynn, Mike and Foxes fan Paul discuss all of the talking points.

Listen to the podcast here