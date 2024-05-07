Manager quarrel 'adds to occasion', says Mulgrew

Charlie Mulgrew has welcomed the “brilliant” early verbal crossfire between Brendan Rodgers and Philippe Clement ahead of Saturday’s Old Firm derby, saying it “gets everybody up for it”.

Celtic manager Rodgers seems to have got under his Rangers counterpart’s skin by saying Celtic “can have a bit of fun” in Saturday’s meeting at Parkhead.

Clement, whose side are looking to close the three-point gap, responded by saying Rodgers’ comments were “not respectful towards my team”.

Asked about the exchange, former Celtic defender Mulgrew told Sky Sports News: "I love it, I think it's brilliant. It adds to the occasion. The fans love it and both sets of fans are relishing it.

"Rangers fans I can imagine are delighted with the response from Clement. It's brilliant from Brendan Rodgers putting that out there.

"I think it all adds to it, it's a bit of fun, it's what this occasion brings. It gets everybody up for it, the fans are looking forward to it.

"There is a lot of anxiety among the players, I would imagine, and staff. But you have got to have fun. Brendan Rodgers is right, you have got to go out and enjoy it.

"Obviously Rangers want to have fun as well, so it will be a great game."

Mulgrew does not feel Clement was drawn in by Rodgers.

"I'm sure he just wanted to have that pop back to show he is backing his players," the former Scotland captain said.

"I am sure he will be right back to business in getting his team ready for the game. I am sure that is his main focus, he is an experienced manager."