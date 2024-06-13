Manager Was Not Seriously Considered By Manchester United

Manchester United never really gave any serious consideration to Gareth Southgate as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag now, according to the Daily Mail.

The Premier League giants have decided to stick with Ten Hag and are now in talks over a new deal for him.

Manchester United discussed wages with Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi and even held talks with Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna, Marco Silva and Mauricio Pochettino.

However, they decided against sacking Ten Hag and he will be in the dugout next season for Manchester United.

Southgate was one of the names who was also linked with the job with suggestions that there is real support within the new structure for his candidature.

But it has been claimed that the England manager was never given serious consideration during the process.

Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth share a close relationship with the current England boss.

However, it seems that he would have not been a serious contender if Manchester United sacked Ten Hag this summer.

Whether the situation changes if Ten Hag does not start next season well remains to be seen.