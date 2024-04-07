'Manager must go'; 'Monty is the man'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts as Hibs' top-six hopes hang by a thread after defeat to St Johnstone.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

John: I hate to say this but, Nick Montgomery has to go. If he speaks to the players the way he addresses the media, it’s no wonder they are not performing. They are comatose!

Colin: We're in the bottom six because of our defensive and mental frailties. We knew what we needed to do today and failed miserably. We only stepped up the tempo when we conceded a goal. We need quality defenders and mentally strong players urgently.

Bill: Nine wins in 32 games. Terrible VAR decisions aside, that tells a story. He hasn't delvered many if any big results. Poor stuff nearly all season.

Steven: I was at the game - no fight, no passion, no clue. Please don't say we had 72% possession because 70% of it was in our half, going across the back and back to the keeper. Montgomery, to say you understand the frustration - no you don't. You get paid to watch that rubbish, we as fans pay £400 a season to watch the rubbish tactics you play every week.

Gordon: Manager just not good enough. Hibs have a stronger squad than all teams above us bar the top three. But all of those teams have a better manager than us. The complete inability of this board to employ a decent manager has let us down for years. We haven't had a manager worth his salt since Lennon. The owners and board have to take the flak here.

Kenny: Montgomery has to go. Another poor performance. I had to leave before the end as I couldn’t watch anymore. Bring in Neil Lennon now, We can’t give the present manager any more time or money. We are too big a club to be in the position we’re in.

Allan: Bad day at the office for Hibs. Controlled the game apart from their two shots on goal. We seem intent on scoring from inside the box but the weather today was asking for early shots when in decent positions outside the box. Although it’ll feel raw & some may disagree, Monty is the man to take the club forward & build a team that’ll become consistent.