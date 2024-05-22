Manager McInnes signs extended Kilmarnock contract

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has signed a contract extension with the Scottish Premiership club until 2027.

The 52-year-old former Aberdeen and Bristol City boss had been touted by some as the next Hibernian head coach following last week's sacking of Nick Montgomery.

But the news that McInnes, who was appointed by Kilmarnock in January 2022, had agreed a new deal was greeted on the club's X account with the words "Derek's going nowhere".

The Paisley-born former midfielder told the club website: "Kilmarnock is a fantastic place to work and I enjoy it every single day.

"I come bouncing into work with a smile on my face, everyone here is so supportive, from the backroom staff up to the board."

Kilmarnock say the new deal is reward for the way McInnes has "revitalised" their fortunes, from sitting fourth in the Championship to finishing fourth in the top flight and securing a Europa League spot.

"The demand will change next season, so I'll enjoy it just now because I know I'll not get to enjoy it for too long," he said.

Kilmarnock manager director Phyllis Carroll said McInnes' new contract provides the club with "the foundation and stability required to implement long-term plans".

"Derek is a vital part of our projected growth and, with his guidance, we believe that, in time, we'll have built a much stronger Kilmarnock," she added.