Manager: Johnny Eblen No. 1 middleweight ‘regardless of where he’s fighting’

Brian Butler is confident that Bellator champion Johnny Eblen can beat any middleweight.

With PFL acquiring Bellator late last year, Eblen (14-0) is expected to have a new set of challenges, beginning with Impa Kasanganay. Eblen will meet the PFL light heavyweight champion in a 185-pound bout Feb. 24 at the first PFL vs. Bellator event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Eblen’s manager, Butler, is confident in what the American Top Team standout will be able to showcase after the aquisition.

“I think Johnny is the best middleweight in the world,” Butler told MMA Junkie Radio. “Regardless of where he’s fighting, he’s going to be the champ.”

After dethroning Gegard Mousasi to become Bellator middleweight champion, undefeated Eblen defended his title twice – a unanimous decision win over Anatoly Tokov followed by a knockout of Fabian Edwards in September.

Eblen was challenged by the likes of Kasanganay, as well as UFC veteran Derek Brunson, who also expressed interest in the matchup.

