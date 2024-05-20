Manager ins and outs - May 2024

Jurgen Klopp ended his reign as Liverpool boss with a 2-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield [PA Media]

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for May will appear below.

To read the list for April, visit the ins and outs page.

Ins

7 May: Mark Bonner - Gillingham

9 May: Alex Revell - Stevenage

11 May: Matt Taylor - Wealdstone

13 May: Michael Duff - Huddersfield Town

Outs

7 May: Liam Rosenior - Hull City

10 May: Andre Breitenreiter - Huddersfield Town

14 May: Nick Montgomery - Hibernian

17 May: David Wagner - Norwich City

18 May: Emma Hayes - Chelsea*

18 May: Carla Ward - Aston Villa*

19 May: Roberto de Zerbi - Brighton*

19 May: Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool*

19 May: David Moyes - West Ham*

* Departure announced in advance