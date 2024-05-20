Manager ins and outs - May 2024
BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.
All of the managerial movements for May will appear below.
To read the list for April, visit the ins and outs page.
Ins
7 May: Mark Bonner - Gillingham
9 May: Alex Revell - Stevenage
11 May: Matt Taylor - Wealdstone
13 May: Michael Duff - Huddersfield Town
Outs
7 May: Liam Rosenior - Hull City
10 May: Andre Breitenreiter - Huddersfield Town
14 May: Nick Montgomery - Hibernian
17 May: David Wagner - Norwich City
18 May: Emma Hayes - Chelsea*
18 May: Carla Ward - Aston Villa*
19 May: Roberto de Zerbi - Brighton*
19 May: Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool*
19 May: David Moyes - West Ham*
* Departure announced in advance