Enzo Maresca led Leicester to the 2023-24 Championship title [Getty Images]

BBC Sport tracks all the manager ins and outs in the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, English Football League and National League.

All of the managerial movements for June will appear below.

Ins

3 June: Derek Adams - Morecambe

3 June: Enzo Maresca - Chelsea

Outs

3 June: Enzo Maresca - Leicester