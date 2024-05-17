Manager in focus: David Martindale

[BBC]

In what has been the most challenging season of his Livingston tenure so far, David Martindale is coming to terms with relegation.

The manager has indicated he could leave the club, depending on the outcome of court action regarding ownership of the West Lothian outfit.

Could Sunday's home meeting with managerless Hibernian be Martindale's swansong? He wants to continue and spearhead the club's promotion bid from the Scottish Championship.

Either way, Sunday will be his final Premiership match with Livi for a while at least.

