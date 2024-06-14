Manager Didn’t Turn Sunderland Down, Not Being Considered

Frank Lampard did not turn down the Sunderland job because he was never in the running for it, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland’s search for a permanent successor to Michael Beale has dragged for over 100 days and still no solution is in sight, despite the summer transfer window now being open.

Recently former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior pulled out of a second interview for the job.

The decision-makers have now turned their focus on to QPR boss Marti Cifuentes, but are aware about the substantial compensation fee they could have to pay to secure him.

Lampard’s name has also come up and it has been suggested he turned down the role.

That talk though is wide of the mark as Lampard has not been under consideration at any stage.

Lampard continues to be linked with the Burnley post.

Dutch boss Pascal Jansen, a manager Sunderland looked at, is now unavailable after taking up the job at Hungarian club Ferencvaros.

With time running out it remains to be seen how long Sunderland have to wait before appointing a new manager.