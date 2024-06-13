Manager Claimed To Have Rejected Manchester United Job

Roberto De Zerbi turned down an offer to become the Manchester United manager, it has been claimed in France.

The Italian has agreed a deal in principle to become the next Marseille coach and the agreement could get finalised in the coming days.

He left Brighton at the end of the last season through mutual consent and was on Manchester United’s radar when they were thinking about moving on Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United even held talks with De Zerbi and went as far as discussing a potential contract before deciding to stick with Ten Hag.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Italian turned down the opportunity to become the next Manchester United manager.

De Zerbi is claimed to have held detailed conversations with the Old Trafford outfit before deciding to seek a different challenge.

There are suggestions that even Manchester United ultimately felt that he was not the right fit for them.

The Italian is now set to continue his coaching career in France where Marseille are hoping to finalise his appointment soon.