OAKLAND -- Bob Melvin can't lose on Super Bowl Sunday.

Or maybe, he can't exactly win.

With the San Francisco 49ers facing the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2, the A's manager has important family connections on both sides.

You may already know that Bob grew up locally in Palo Alto, and considers himself a "longtime 49ers fan."

"My grandfather had season tickets," Melvin told NBC Sports California on Friday. "Our family always had season tickets to the games. Went to many during the [Joe] Montana days. It was part of my youth, obviously."

But what you may not have known is that there's also a Melvin on Kansas City's coaching staff.

"A little qualifier here …" Bob explained. "My cousin is the tight ends coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tom Melvin. He's been with Andy Reid since San Francisco State."

Tom Melvin's coaching career actually began with the Gators in 1984. He broke into the NFL in 1999, working there every season since.

So, if Chiefs star Travis Kelce catches a touchdown pass -- or if 49ers running back Raheem Mostert sprints to paydirt -- how will the longest-tenured MLB manager pick sides?

"I'm going to have to sit on my hands a little bit," Melvin explained.

"If the 49ers win, I'll be ecstatic. But there's a little more at stake here when part of your blood is with the other team."

A's manager Bob Melvin has unique tie to 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl 54 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area