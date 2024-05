How would you manage Chelsea's summer sales?

[BBC]

Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja could be sold if Chelsea received acceptable offers for them this summer.

The news follows closely behind Mauricio Pochettino leaving the club.

So, who are you happy with the four above potentially heading out of the door?

And who else would you let go this summer?

Let us know here