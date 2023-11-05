Manaea to opt out of Giants contract, become MLB free agent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants received clarity on the future for one of their veteran starting pitchers on Sunday.

Left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea told the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser that he will opt out of the remainder of the two-year, $25 million contract he signed with San Francisco last offseason and will become a free agent.

Sean Manaea tells me he is opting out of his deal with the Giants. Not a surprise, really - he should have a good market with that strong finish. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) November 5, 2023

Manaea was expected to play a big role in the Giants' rotation last season, but struggled early on and was moved to the bullpen as a long-reliver. He pitched better toward the middle part of the season and eventually reclaimed a starting role with a strong finish to the campaign.

The 31-year-old finished the season with a 4.44 ERA in 117 2/3 innings pitched with 128 strikeouts and a respectable 3.90 FIP.

Manaea had a 5.49 ERA in the first half of the season and a 3.43 ERA in the second half, including a 2.67 ERA in the final month, which likely influenced his decision to opt out.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said the organization will target top-of-the-rotation starting pitching this offseason, which makes a reunion with Manaea unlikely but certainly shouldn't be ruled out.

The Giants would have owed Manaea $15 million in 2024 and in an underwhelming free-agent starting pitching market, the veteran has positioned himself to potentially land a larger contract elsewhere.

