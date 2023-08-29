Man Zooms Across South Carolina Beach on Innovative Motorized Beach Chair
A man riding a home-made motorized beach chair drew curious glances from onlookers when he rode it across a beach in Garden City, South Carolina.
Video filmed by Philip Van der Vossen shows a man making zooming past on a colorful beach chair attached to an electric skateboard.
Van der Vossen said he often saw people riding electric skateboards at the beach, but usually while standing up. Credit: Philip Van der Vossen via Storyful
