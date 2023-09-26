Man working on F1 Las Vegas construction site died after 'severe' neck laceration

A man died after he was injured while working at a temporary Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix grandstand construction site over the weekend. Authorities on Monday identified him as 37-year-old Tizco Antonio, the Associated Press reported.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Antonio's death was an accident and the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating, AP reported.

“Nevada OSHA officials were notified of the fatality that occurred Saturday on Bellagio’s property,” OSHA spokeswoman Teri Williams told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email. “Officials were dispatched to the site of the incident to open an investigation.”

Antonio sustained a “severe laceration” on his neck, Las Vegas Police told the AP. He died at University Medical Center on Saturday.

The man was working on the massive spectator arena in front of the Bellagio Resort where the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas race will be held from Nov. 16-18. The road course is 3.8 miles long and includes parts of the Las Vegas Strip.

