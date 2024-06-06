What is Man Utd's summer priority?

[BBC]

We asked what you think should be the first priority at Manchester United this summer.

Here are some of your suggestions:

John: The issue of whether Erik ten Hag remains as manager or is let go is of paramount importance. Everything else radiates from that decision.

Andy: Where to start? Clearout first! Too many players are not good enough or injury-prone, simple as that. Take a loss then get rid!

Kevin: Clear and honest stabilisation of the whole club structure and let's get back to the days when there were no leaks of gossip/news until everything was as signed and sealed.

Batbaatr: United simply sort out the Dan Ashworth issue first, no matter the cost.

James: Defence has to be a priority. Losing Varane and relying on Shaw and Martinez not to be injured is a concern.

Bob: Sort out the ground and training facilities.