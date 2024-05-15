Man Utd's Skinner understands awards dinner call-off

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday (15:00 BST) in their final game of the Women's Super League season [Getty Images]

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner says he understands why the club have cancelled their end-of-season awards dinner despite his side winning the Women's FA Cup.

The dinner has been cancelled with the men's team preparing for their FA Cup final against Manchester City on 25 May.

United's men's team have endured a largely disappointing campaign and are eighth in the Premier League.

"I sit in a position of celebration rather than worrying about what has and hasn't happened," Skinner said.

"I understand the decision, I respect it and our girls will be presented at the appropriate time with the successes that a club will celebrate."

United thrashed Tottenham 4-0 to win the Women's FA Cup at Wembley on Sunday.

Skinner said he has "no doubt" the club will celebrate the women's team's success.

"I'm sure there will be [a celebration]," he told a news conference.

"We'll sit down and have meetings but I know the club have been meeting around that. I'm sure the girls will be absolutely recognised for the successes."

The club reintroduced their women's team in 2018 and are in their fifth season in the top flight.

The FA Cup was their first major trophy, coming after losing the final to Chelsea in 2022-23.

United, who finished as runners-up last year, have slipped to fifth in the Women's Super League this season.

Skinner said he "doesn't feel anything other than happiness" after their Wembley victory.

"It's been a long season so I want to live in this space and I want to live in the happiness that the players have given our fans," he said.

"From our perspective, I know the club will give and support the players' successes and we'll be happy with that."