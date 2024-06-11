Man Utd's 'list of striker targets' revealed after Benjamin Sesko blow

Manchester United are exploring moves for a number of strikers this summer after missing out on the signing of Benjamin Sesko, a report has revealed.

Despite interest from United, Arsenal and Chelsea, Sesko opted to sign a new RB Leipzig contract but has reached a gentleman's agreement which will see him granted a move away from the club in the summer of 2025.

United are in need of a new striker immediately, however, as they look to acquire more help for Rasmus Hojlund after an inconsistent debut season, and ESPN offer an update on the list of targets currently under consideration.

On the radar are Brentford's Ivan Toney, Lille's Jonathan David and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, among others.

The trio are all seen as potential bargains. Toney and David are both heading into the final years of their respective contracts, while Zirkzee's Bologna contract includes an affordable £34m release clause.

However, Toney is still believed to be valued at over £50m, which could price his suitors out of a move. The England international is prepared to sit tight and depart Brentford on a free transfer next summer if the right offer does not arrive in the coming months.

United's transfer business has been delayed by the ongoing end-of-season review which is yet to yield a final decision on the future of manager Erik ten Hag.

While signing a new striker will be a priority regardless of who sits in the dugout next season, many targets will be reluctant to commit to joining United without clarity over the managerial situation.

Ten Hag is reported to be growing frustrated by the ongoing delay. While the Dutchman wants clarity over his own future, he fears United are at risk of falling behind in the transfer market already.