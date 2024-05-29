Man Utd's Garcia set to join Mexican side Monterrey

Lucia Garcia won the Women's Nations League with Spain in February [Getty Images]

Manchester United forward Lucia Garcia is set to join Mexican champions Monterrey this summer.

Spain international Garcia, 25, is expected to leave when her contract expires, having spent two years at United.

She scored twice in the Women's FA Cup final this season as United beat Tottenham 4-0 to win their first women's major trophy.

It is understood Garcia had intentions to stay but was offered a highly lucrative salary to play for Monterrey - known as Las Rayadas.

Paperwork is being finalised for Garcia, who would follow Spanish World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso to Mexico, after she signed for rivals Tigres in January.

United have identified options for Garcia's replacement - including Brighton top-scorer Elisabeth Terland, who is out of contract this summer.

It is believed United have had discussions with Terland but are in the early stages of their pursuit, and the Brighton forward has interest from numerous clubs.