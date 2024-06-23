Man Utd's best players from Euro 2024 matchday 2

If only these players could replicate their performances for their national teams at Manchester United.

In the latest round of clashes at Euro 2024, three midfielders from Old Trafford stole the headlines. Their contributions were crucial in their respective matches, as Scott McTominay became the only Scotsman to score in Germany and Bruno Fernandes guaranteed Portugal's victory over Turkey.

Let's take a look at the best performances from Manchester United players on matchday 2.



Despite failing to score in Denmark's latest game at Euro 2024, Christian Eriksen delivered a sharp and effective performance.



The number 10 played 82 minutes of football as the Danes drew 1-1 with England on Thursday, allowing Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to assert himself in and around the Three Lions' box.



Remarkably, Eriksen's support enabled Hojbjerg to amass 108 touches of the ball, more than any other player on the pitch in Frankfurt.



To a rapturous applause, the 32-year-old was brought off towards the end of the game to make way for Andreas Skov Olsen.

2. Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay had his shooting boots on to keep Scotland's knockout hopes alive on Wednesday.



In Cologne, Steve Clarke's side secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland, with McTominay scoring the opener, aided significantly by a deflection off Fabian Schar.



He also propelled his team forward with the ball, taking four shots - twice as many as any of his teammates - and lead in touches within the opposition box, with a total of eight.



It's a shame his time in Germany has come to an end, as Scotland's hopes of progressing in the tournament were shattered by a 1-0 loss to Hungary on Sunday night.

1. Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is unlikely to score a simpler goal at this summer's European Championship.



With Portugal already two goals ahead of Turkey on Saturday, Fernandes ensured victory before the hour mark by calmly converting an selfless pass from Cristiano Ronaldo.



Beyond his clinical finish, Fernandes orchestrated Portugal's midfield with precision, dictating the tempo and consistently creating scoring opportunities for his teammates.



His commanding performance not only secured Portugal top spot in Group F, but also underscored his indispensable role in their ongoing success at Euro 2024.