Man Utd's best players from Euro 2024 matchday 1

It was a strange old season for Manchester United, who have surprisingly few players travelling to Euro 2024 as a result.

Just eight from Old Trafford stars have made the trip to Germany this summer, several of whom are only expected to play bit-part roles at the tournament. However, only one tasted defeat during the opening round of fixtures, with Scott McTominay enduring a humbling experience against Germany.

Here are the three best performing United players form matchday one at Euro 2024.

When you reminisce about the glorious moments of Euro 2024, Diogo Dalot's performance in a narrow 2-1 win over Czech Republic is unlikely to spring to mind. But he was just one of five United starters during the opening matchday, putting in a solid display at right wing-back.



Admittedly, Dalot did leave the pitch at 63 minutes with Portugal having just gone a goal behind, but this was a tactical alteration to allow Joao Cancelo and Nuno Mendes more space to attack down the flanks. The versatile full-back was certainly not to blame for Czech Republic's opener.



However, whether Dalot will have done enough to start Portugal's second group game remains to be seen.

Similarly to Dalot, Bruno Fernandes was not the most instrumental player on the park during Portugal's win over Czech Republic, but the United captain did play a positive part in his side's comeback win.



Only Vitinha (113) boasted more touches than Fernandes (111) and the midfielder created two chances with ten passes into the final third. As Portugal probed for an equaliser and eventual winner, he was key to pulling the strings, while no player finished with higher expected assists (0.47).

The most beautiful moment of Euro 2024 so far undoubtedly came in the 17th minute of Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia. Following Jonas Wind's lovely backheel, Christian Eriksen - who collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match in Copenhagen - fired home a precise strike to put the 1992 European champions ahead.



The United midfielder has shown immense determination, bravery and character to make his comeback following the horrifying events of three years ago, with Eriksen still indispensable to a strong Denmark squad.



He was named Player of the Match for his contributions against Slovenia, with Denmark unfortunate not to take all three points. He had more shots (5) and created more chances (7) than any other player on the pitch, as well as winning four duels and finishing with an 88% pass accuracy.