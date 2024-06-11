Man Utd well placed to agree deal for 25yo star, 7.2 ball recoveries/game last season – report

Manchester United are likely to make multiple signings during the summer transfer window and a defensive midfielder could be one of their priorities.

Casemiro had a disappointing second season where he struggled with form and injury concerns and there is a possibility that he could head for the exit door soon.

Le 10 Sport now report that the Red Devils are ‘launching’ a move for Youssouf Fofana, who has made the decision to leave Monaco during the ongoing summer.

The Frenchman wants to make a ‘real step forward’ in his career. United have an edge over Juventus and AC Milan due to his ‘particular affection’ for the Premier League.

The Red Devils are ‘strongly positioned’ to sign Fofana, who could be available for a cut-price fee with his contract with Monaco due to expire in June next year.

Fofana won’t be an upgrade on Casemiro

Casemiro had a difficult second year with the Red Devils. He had a passing accuracy of only 83 percent in the Premier League, losing possession on 12 occasions per game.

The Brazilian was dribbled past more than two times per outing. United need an upgrade on the former Real Madrid man, but we don’t believe Fofana would suit the club.

Fofana managed 7.2 recoveries per Ligue 1 appearance last season with almost two tackles won.

Despite the positives, he was guilty of losing possession on an average of 14 occasions. The Frenchman only completed 82 percent of his passes over the league campaign.

With the higher intensity of the Premier League, we are concerned that he may struggle to adapt.

Monaco are reportedly prepared to sell him for £26 million. In our view, he would be a good rotational option, but we are not convinced that he could be a regular starter.

