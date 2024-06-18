Man Utd Weigh Up Asking About Goalkeeper

Manchester United are weighing up making an approach to ask about Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez in the ongoing transfer window, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Andre Onana was the undisputed number one at Old Trafford last season but was unconvincing for large parts of the season.

His mistakes played a big part in Manchester United crashing out of the Champions League and he made other high-profile errors as well.

Manchester United have other priorities in the market but signing a new goalkeeper could still be considered this summer.

The Red Devils are discussing internally about whether to ask for information about Genoa’s 26-year-old goalkeeper Martinez.

Genoa signed him on loan from RB Leipzig in 2022 before making it a permanent deal last summer.

He was the undisputed number one at Genoa last season and Inter are working on trying to sign him after agreeing on personal terms with him.

The Nerazzurri are yet to get close to agreeing on a fee with Genoa, which has allowed Manchester United to enter the race.

The Premier League giants are carrying out internal evaluations over whether to make a concrete move for Martinez this summer.