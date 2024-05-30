Man Utd want to sign ‘unbelievable’ defender to replace Varane, £25m could land him – report

Manchester United are weighing up a bid for Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Independent.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender following the departure of Raphael Varane, and the Blues academy graduate has been identified as one of their major targets to replace the Frenchman.

Jonny Evans could also move on, while the future of Harry Maguire at the Theatre of Dreams is shrouded in uncertainty, and the club need a solid defender to partner injury-prone Lisandro Martinez.

Chelsea need to meet profit and sustainability rules by the end of next month and are willing to sell Chalobah having already attempted to move him on last summer.

They want around £25 million for the 24-year-old and he fits the bill for the type of signing Man United want to be making going forward.

Red Devils’ co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants whoever that will be the manager next season to agree to a recruitment model based on bringing in five new players under the age of 25 this summer, and Chalobah could be the first to arrive in the coming weeks if all parties involved can come to an agreement.

Injuries limited the former England youth international to just 17 appearances across all competitions this season, but he managed to prove himself all over again with some brilliant performances.

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand dubbed Chalobah ‘unbelievable’ back in August 2021, and he has the potential to become one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League given his huge talents.

A move to Old Trafford could be very appealing to the 6ft 4in defender, and the Red Devils should not hesitate to land him once the summer transfer window opens given the cheap fee he could be gotten for.