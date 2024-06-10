Man Utd want to sign Palhinha from Fulham, Barcelona also linked

Man Utd want to sign Palhinha from Fulham, Barcelona also linked

Manchester United are one of the clubs interested in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

Fulham want £60 million for the Portugal international and have already rejected Bayern Munich’s £30m bid.

Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Palhinha, while Arsenal were linked with him ahead of the last January transfer window.

Fulham value Joao Palhinha at double £30m bid they have rejected from Bayern Munich. Barcelona and Man United also interested but Barcelona have financial issues and there’s uncertainty surrounding managerial situation at United. No release clause in Palhinha’s contract. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 10, 2024

Man United will hope to win the battle to sign the 28-year-old as they prepare for life without Casemiro, who is likely to be sold this summer.

However, the uncertainty surrounding their managerial situation could affect their chances of landing Palhinha.

Manager Erik ten Hag could be sacked given that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently held talks with former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel.

Palhinha has proven himself one of the best in his position in the Premier League, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp blown away by his qualities after a game last May.

The Portuguese made the most tackles (152) in the Premier League this season. He also bagged four goals and an assist in 33 league games.

He has what it takes to significantly improve the Man United squad following their defensive struggles in the middle of the park last term.

However, Ratcliffe will not likely spend £60m on someone who is about to turn 29.

The British billionaire wants to use a recruitment model that involves bringing in five new players under 25 this summer.

He has no plans to sign big-money players anytime soon, which could see him rule out a move for Palhinha despite his qualities.