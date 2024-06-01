Man Utd want to sign Bournemouth defender to provide cover to Luke Shaw

Manchester United are interested in signing Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as they look to provide cover for Luke Shaw next season.

Shaw has been United’s main option in the left-back role over the past decade, but the Englishman has become unreliable due to his regular injury concerns.

He made only 12 appearances for the club last season due to multiple muscular injuries. He is currently facing a race against time to be fit for the 2024 European Championship.

The Red Devils want to bring in Kerkez to provide back-up to Shaw (h/t talkSPORT). The Cherries will demand a high fee for the 20-year-old.

United desperately need a new left-back this summer

Tyrell Malacia was signed as a deputy to Shaw in 2022, but the Dutchman has not played since May 2023 after sustaining a knee meniscus injury.

The Feyenoord graduate has suffered multiple setbacks during his recovery, but he is expected to return next season. Despite this, United may not gamble on his fitness.

With Shaw’s injury record, the club need a reliable back-up in the squad. Kerkez would be a good signing, considering he has plenty of room for development at the age of 20.

The Hungary international won just over half of his duels in the Premier League last season. He won 1.7 tackles per game alongside two clearances and 3.3 ball recoveries.

The young left-back managed only one goal contribution during the top-flight campaign, but he will only get better with age and experience.

