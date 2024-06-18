Man Utd want to agree deal for 19-goal/assist star ahead of Toney & David – report

Manchester United have a firmer interest in signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee ahead of Ivan Toney and Jonathan David this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils are eyeing a new centre-forward with Anthony Martial’s exit and Zirkzee has emerged as a solid candidate to provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

The likes of Ivan Toney and Jonathan David has also been linked, but United have a firmer interest in landing the Bologna star, who is also on the radar of AC Milan.

Zirkzee’s huge potential could be reason behind interest

The former Bayern Munich man had a decent second year with Bologna. He registered 12 goals and provided seven assists as they qualified for the Champions League.

His statistics were not overwhelming, but he has the potential to become a top-class marksman.

The Dutchman is a modern centre-forward who has good distribution skills. He created 11 big chances in the Italian top-flight last term which was the joint-fourth most.

Aside from this, he has excelled with his hold-up play and has the ability to glide past opponents with his fantastic dribbling skills and pace on the counter-attack.

Zirkzee is far from a complete striker but he could become one in future. His £34 million release clause is not a stumbling block, but the agent commission could be high.

Kia Joorabchian is eyeing a hefty £12.5m to sanction a deal which is a reason why Milan can’t afford him. United will be hoping to reduce his demands due to their limited budget.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and Theanalyst.com