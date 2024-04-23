Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV, team news

The Manchester United and Sheffield United club badges on top of a photo of Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd is a must-win match for the Red Devils after suffering near humiliation in the FA Cup semi-final — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live stream, Date, Time, Channels

The Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live stream takes place today (Wednesday, April 24).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (Apr. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It’s rare that a team progresses to a cup final and comes away looking like the losing side. Man Utd did dispatch Coventry City and book their spot in the FA Cup final against local rivals Man City, but they made a real ordeal of what should have been a simple win. 3-0 up after 70 minutes, a collapse in the final 20 minutes sent the game to extra time, and Coventry had a late winner ruled out by the tightest of margins. Man Utd won on penalties but it was no victory to savor, and it leaves Erik ten Hag’s position starting to look fairly untenable. They must win here, and win well, to quieten the growing number of fans demanding change in the summer.

Sheffield Utd are now just waiting for the inevitable and their relegation to be confirmed. The Blades are 10 points off safety with five games to play. It’s technically possible they could survive but for a side that’s won three games all season, calling their chances of avoiding the drop slim would be a huge understatement. If Sheffield Utd were to lose here, a further defeat on Saturday against Newcastle would seal their return to the Championship.

Here's how they line up:

Man Utd: Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka, Mainoo, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Sheffield Utd: Foderingham, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic, Holgate, Brooks, Osborn, Arblaster, Hamer, Bogle, Archer, Brereton.

Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd is a chance for the Red Devils to change the mood around the club and also put serious pressure on the teams around them challenging for a top-six finish. Here are all the details you need to watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd online and from anywhere.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd from anywhere

Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd in the U.S.

US flag

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd in the U.K.

British flag

Unfortunately, there will be no Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd in Canada

Canadian flag

Canadians can watch the Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd in Australia

Australian flag

Aussies can watch the Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd in New Zealand

New Zealand flag

Kiwis can access a Man Utd vs Sheffield Utd live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

