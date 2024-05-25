Man Utd vs Man City player ratings from FA Cup final: Kobbie Mainoo sensational again

Garnacho and Mainoo reaffirmed their status as United's coming men - PA/John Walton

Manchester United are the FA Cup champions for 2024, after an unexpectedly competitive match at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

Alejandro Garnacho took advantage of a mix-up between Josko Gvardiola and Stefan Ortega to score United’s first goal while Kobbie Mainoo slotted home the second for the underdogs.

Although Jeremy Doku got a goal back, there was little doubt that Man Utd were the better team on the day. Manchester United’s directors now face a difficult decision about whether or not to stick with Erik ten Hag for next season.

Manchester United

Error for Doku goal. Earlier pulled off a stunning save to deny Walker from long range and had been coping well with pressure.

6/10

Picked the right moments to go forward and was tidy with his defensive work, with the second half busy for him after Doku was introduced.

8/10

First start since March but gave United stability and toughness at the back, celebrating tackles. Stood his ground for first-minute penalty.

9/10

Calm display from the Frenchman who will depart after this final. Got his head on the end of crosses and was never caught out of position.

8/10

Dead on his feet at the end. His long ball forward may have been hopeful but resulted in the opening goal. He popped up in different positions as well as his full-back role.

8/10

Kobbie Mainoo

His finish to make it 2-0 showed how much he has in his legs – he made up so much ground. Makes excellent decisions on the ball and won his tackles.

9/10

Plenty of defensive work from the Moroccan, allowing others to support counterattacks when the ball went forward. Selfless work in possibly his last United game.

7/10

Alejandro Garnacho

Chased lost cause for his goal and had shown threat before that with a shot on goal. Caused problems with his direct running and also had hand in second goal.

9/10

Scott McTominay

Important role in the centre of the park as he was needed to support attacks and interchange with the false nine. Had to pick his runs.

7/10

Excellent crossfield pass for the second goal and had a strike disallowed himself. Possibly playing with a point to prove after getting dropped for England.

8/10

Sublime pass for Mainoo’s goal when most players would have taken a shot. Whipped up the crowd when he got stuck into tackles and created well.

9/10

Subs: Jonny Evans 73 (Martinez) , Rasmus Hojlund (Rashford), Mason Mount (Garnacho) 90+3, Victor Lindelof (McTominay) 90+3 Not used: Altay Bayindir (g), Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Antony, Willy Kambwala

Stefan Ortega

Guilty of a poor clearance even before his calamity for the opening goal. There was no need to rush out and cause confusion which led to Garnacho’s strike.

2/10

Showed his incredible pace when given a headstart against Rashford on more than one occasion but not close enough to the action for the second goal.

4/10

Good blocks and no obvious errors from a player who had not started the previous six games. But City still felt under pressure when United countered.

5/10

Hooked at the interval for his part in a defence that was not functioning. He looked calm enough on the ball but also gave the ball away on occasions before recovering.

3/10

Completely lost his bearings for the opening goal when the long ball came over. Did not know where opponent or his own goalkeeper was and paid the price.

3/10

Made tackles on edge of area and kept the ball moving but seeing plenty of the ball and controlling possession did not translate to goals.

4/10

Excellent tackle on McTominay that saved a goal but he was also subbed at half-time as City reshaped their team to attack. Had been okay without causing United damage.

4/10

Nothing was working for him. Short flicks or passes from dangerous positions that usually result in chances were not coming off, so he was taken off before the hour-mark.

3/10

Struggled to find space either on the left flank or drifting inside to the No10 role. Had sight of goal in the second half but blasted over the bar.

4/10

Had a long shot that required saving but there was little other end product to go with his neat possession play positioned on the right of midfield.

4/10

Penalty shout in the first minute turned down and was then out of the game before hitting the crossbar in the second half. Not many chances.

3/10

Subs: Manuel Akanji HT (Ake), Jeremy Doku HT (Kovacic), Julian Alvarez 57 (De Bruyne) Not used: Scott Carson (g), Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Matheus Nunes, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.