Man Utd vs Crystal Palace live: Latest score and updates from the League Cup third round

Alejandro Garnacho scored United's opening goal against Palace - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

50 minutes: Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0

The second half has not really got started when it comes to meaningful action. The tie feels like it needs a Palace goal to bring it to life, but the visitors also seem happy enough to keep this at two for the time being.

48 minutes: Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0

Hodgson has changed systems, with Clyne and Mitchell now operating as wing-backs. That might be an attempt to cover the width of the pitch and cover Dalot, who was a real outlet in the first half.

We're back under way in the second half!

A half-time change from Ten Hag, Lindelof has come on for Mount with Amrabat moving into midfield. Hodgson has also made a change with Guehi coming on for Rak-Sakyi. Looks like a back three for Palace now.

Well done, it's the Carabao

HT: Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0

A low key end to the half, but Ten Hag will be pleased with that he has seen. Mount and Amrabat have been involved in general play and Garnacho and Pellistri have been lively. The second half feels a good opportunity to get Rasmus Hojlund his first Old Trafford goal.

Five minutes of stoppage time to play

A job well done so far for United, but they will want to seize the chance to score a couple more and put a convincing win on the board this season.

42 minutes: Man Utd 2 Crystal Palace 0

Palace are getting up the pitch with greater frequency now, it was a wonderful touch from Rak-Sakyi to pluck a long ball out of the sky. But Onana is yet to be tested. Hannibal wins United a free-kick in the midfield, and the youngster has had another busy performance tonight.

39 minutes: Man Utd 2 Crystal Palace 0

Amrabat gets a throaty roar from the Stretford End as he gets his body between Palace winger Rak-Sakyi and the ball and ushers it out of play. Hannibal commits another foul, but no suggestion it warranted another yellow.

34 minutes: Man Utd 2 Crystal Palace 0

Better from Palace with Riedewald finding space in midfield, driving into acres of Old Trafford turf and feeding Mateta with a ball down the side of Maguire. Mateta’s touch was heavy though and the chance closes up. Martial tries to barrel his way through at the other end but the ball runs through to Johnstone.

30 minutes: Man Utd 2 Crystal Palace 0

In a Palace break that followed the goal, Hannibal tripped Ayew and was punished with a yellow card. A United red card is pretty much the only way you can see Palace getting back into this.

GOOAAALL! Casemiro heads home United's second

The man who scored a header against Newcastle in last year’s final has done it again. Very slack marking at the corner from Palace, but it was an excellent glancing header from Casemiro who makes a habit of those. All too easy from Palace’s perspective.

26 minutes: Man Utd 1 Crystal Palace 0

United have been far more menacing since the opening goal. Holding was caught fishing upfield and Martial flicked the ball around him, the referee played on, and Mount found Pellestri with a lovely touch but a recovery challenge by Richards thwarted him. Holding was subsequently booked.

23minutes: Man Utd 1 Crystal Palace 0

That should open the game up a little. The goalscorer Garnacho is caught on the top of the foot by Clyne in his own half.

Dalot finds himself the free man again, with Mitchell following Pellistri inside. United find their right-back with a diagonal and he stings the palms of Johnson with a strike at goal.

GOOOAAALLL! Garnacho scores for United

Dalot created it from right-back, making an underlapping run and he was found by Pellistri. Dalot pulled the ball back to the edge of the six-yard box an Garnacho was on hand to turn it home. First clear chance of the game, first goal.

18 minutes: Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0

Henderson puts his hand up and signals to the bench. It looks a like a muscular injury caused by a long kick a few minutes ago. The goalkeeper misses four months of last season with a thigh injury.

Sam Johnstone is ready to come on.

Anthony Martial gives a forlorn Henderson a pat on the back as he comes off.

16 minutes: Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0

Chants of “We want Glazers out!” from the Stretford End. Palace have settled pretty well in this game, looking comfortable in their out of possession shape. United struggling to find Mount in more central areas, they are being tempted into longer passes which are being hoovered up.

It looks like Henderson is struggling with an injury which would mean a very unhappy Old Trafford return.

14 minutes: Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0

Amrabat tries to force a pass into Garnacho down the left, but it was never really on and was overhit. Good defensive work from Dalot to stop a counter-attack when Rak-Sakyi looked to be streaking clear beyond the halfway line.

11 minutes: Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0

United attempt a couple of early balls forward over the top of Palace’s defensive lines, but they are lacking in accuracy. The home team are struggling to build any combinations at the moment, which is fairly typical of these League Cup games after a raft of changes.

8 minutes: Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0

Dalot with a driving run inside from the right, and the ball ran loose for Amrabat to strike first-time from distance but his shot was always rising. Poor technique really, but that’s not what he was bought for.

Then Palace threaten for the first time in the game. Ayew carries the ball forward down the left and finds the underlapping run of Schlupp, and Maguire did well to position himself to clear the low ball across the area. One of those you can easily slice into you own net. Palace then win a free-kick to put in the mixer but United defend.

6 minutes: Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0

Nice flick around the corner from Mason Mount in midfield, but Casemiro’s attempted through ball was a bit aimless and Mitchell was always favourite against Pellistri. United starting to monopolise possession in the Palace half.

4 minutes: Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0

United’s turn to enjoy a spell of possession, and Varane twice looks to spread the play to Pellistri on the right wing. Amrabat is taking up a narrower inside-left position when United have the ball. Palace keeping their shape, shuffling from side to side. Richards just about ushers the ball back to Dean Henderson in the Palace goal.

2 minutes: Man Utd 0 Crystal Palace 0

Amrabat is actually starting from left-back, with Dalot on the right. Crystal Palace’s debutant Rob Holding gets a few passes away in the opening exchanges and the away side enjoy some possession. Varane sweeps up a flick on well and goes back to Onana.

KICK OFF!

The home team get the game started.

The players are out at Old Trafford

A chance for the home fans to see Amrabat and Mount in the team, and to get a confidence-boosting win.

Some of Hodgson's pre-match thoughts

It will be a very difficult game, but it will be a great experience, those players who haven’t had a chance could get the chance. It will be good for them to show what they can do at the very top level. I believe enough in this team and this squad and the organisation to believe that whatever level I choose to play we are capable of giving Manchester United a good game.

Thoughts on how United will set-up

Dalot is a right-footed left-back and Amrabat is a midfielder playing at right-back, so United’s in-possession system might be different to their team on paper tonight. I expect to see both full-backs tucking in alongside Casemiro, with Hannibal and Mount in the pockets, Pellistri and Garnacho wide either side of Martial. A 2-3-5 or a 2-3-2-3, take your pick.

Ten Hag on the possibility of Amrabat playing right-back

Where the manager needs him, he will play. He will do the job. That’s who Sofyan is.

Ten Hag on Maguire

He doesn’t have to prove particularly to me, because I know he is a very good centre-half. But at United, you have to work every day to certain standards and you have to win. He’s returning from an injury and now he has a restart [on Mount].

Crystal Palace team news

Starting XI: Henderson; Clyne, Holding, Richards, Mitchell; Doucoure, Riedewald, Schlupp; Rak-Sayki, Ayew, Mateta

Subs: Johnstone, Ward, Guehi, Eze, Andersen, Hughes, Ebiowei, Ozoh, Ola-Adebomi

Full debuts for Rob Holding and Dean Henderson, the former Manchester United goalkeeper. Rak-Sayki came on as a sub against Arsenal a few weeks ago and looked promising. American defender Chris Richards was signed from Bayern Munich last year.

Man Utd's team is in

Starting XI: Onana; Amrabat, Varane, Maguire, Dalot; Casemiro, Hannibal, Mount; Pellistri, Martial, Garnacho

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Heaton, van de Beek, Evans, Gore

That looks like Amrabat will be starting as right-back, possibly drifting into midfield when United have the ball. Youngsters Pellestri and Garnacho on the wings, starts for Varane and Mount. Garnacho has looked a lively sub but a little underwhelming on recent starts.

THAT Darren Ambrose goal

Manchester United's new midfielder Sofyan Amrabat signing autographs

Amrabat came on as a substitute at Turf Moor and could well make his first start this evening.

A chance for some of United's returning players to get minutes

Manchester United begin their Carabao Cup defence at home to Crystal Palace tonight, and a second successive win would at least partially lift the gloom that hangs over the club.

Erik ten Hag’s team were not very convincing in victory at Burnley, achieved thanks to a moment of magic by Bruno Fernandes, but do at least have players such as Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat returning to fitness.

This fixture brings back memories of Darren Ambrose’s stunning long-range goal in 2011, when Palace pulled off a famous victory at Old Trafford to reach the semi-finals, only to lose to Cardiff City on penalties. United and Palace also have history in the FA Cup, with United breaking Ian Wright’s heart after a replay in 1990 and Alan Pardew’s touchline dancing cursing Palace at Wembley in the 2016 final.

Palace’s start to the league season has not been much to worry or write home about, with eight points from six games. Odsonne Édouard and Michael Olise have suffered from injury problems, with Roy Hodgson expressing regret that he would be forced into rotating extensively in the League Cup.

The Crystal Palace manager said: “It’s a little bit disappointing because at the start of the season I didn’t envisage our current situation and I thought that we might be able to give [the League Cup] a real go. Now, we will still give it a real go, but I’m sure people like yourselves will criticise the fact that the team that plays on Tuesday night might be different to this one.”

Mason Mount could return to action for United, alongside Harry Maguire, but Ten Hag has another injury worry in the shape of Sergio Reguilon. Jadon Sancho continues to be in exile away from all first-team activities.



Full team news on the way shortly.

