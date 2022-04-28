Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Cristiano Ronaldo equalises

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening and can move within three points of the top four if they beat Thomas Tuchel’s men. The Red Devils still have an outside chance of finishing in the Champions League spots, but they will need to win most of their remaining fixtures and hope that both Tottenham and Arsenal both drop points. Their defeat to the Gunners last Saturday was a huge setback for United’s top four hopes but they have the chance to immediately close the gap after tonight’s match was rescheduled from the 15th May due to Chelsea’s involvement in the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to get their league form back on track after losing to Arsenal and scraping a win over West Ham in their two most recent league fixtures. Despite being touted as potential title winners before the season started Chelsea have dropped away from the leading two teams, Manchester City and Liverpool, yet hold a solid grip on third place - they are five points ahead of Arsenal having played one game less.

Chelsea will travel to Old Trafford with the knowledge that defender Antonio Rudiger is leaving the club at the end of the season. Rudiger was offered a new contract but was negotiating a higher fee as the club was hit with economic sanctions. Those sanctions meant Chelsea couldn’t increase their offer which is why the German is leaving.

Man Utd vs Chelsea Premier League updates

6’ - James fires a fierce shot at goal that’s beaten away by De Gea

15’ - Ronaldo, unmarked in the box, sends attempts the spectacular with a bicycle kick sailing over

27’ - Havertz denied one on one by De Gea after failing to see Mount free to convert

54’ - Werner inches away from converting Mount cross into open goal

60’ - GOAL! Alonso’s powerful volley fizzes past De Gea to hand Chelsea the lead, 0-1

62’ - GOAL! Ronaldo smashes in from a tight angle, 1-1

79’ - POST! James with a curler after a lovely flick from Mount, De Gea beaten but the woodwork saves United

Manchester United FC 1 - 1 Chelsea FC

Man Utd 1 - 1 Chelsea

21:23

83 mins: Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces N’Golo Kante for Chelsea and gets about 10 minutes to make an impact on the game. Thomas Tuchel has faith in the midfielder and it’s a good night for him to repay it.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Chelsea

21:21

80 mins: Off the woodwork! That would have been the icing on the cake for Reece James. He cuts inside from the right and rolls the ball onto his left-foot before curling an effort towards the far corner. De Gea is rooted to the spot as the ball curls back around and smacks into the post!

Man Utd 1 - 1 Chelsea

21:20

77 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo is played into the right side of the box and runs away from Thiago Silva. He’s got time to shoot and laces an effort at goal that Edouard Mendy does well to keep out.

Ralf Rangnick makes a couple of changes and takes of Rashford and Matic to bring on Juan Mata and Phil Jones.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Chelsea

21:17

74 mins: Jorginho seems to be in a bit of bother. Fernandes bundles into him and the Italian has seemingly injured his knee. He gets a bit of treatment on the pitch and gets back to his feet. Doesn’t look too serious.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Chelsea

21:14

71 mins: There were 119 seconds between Marcos Alonso scoring and Cristiano Ronaldo equalising.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Chelsea

21:11

68 mins: Thomas Tuchel blinks first and goes to his bench. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Pulisic are both being brought on. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are the two men replaced.

Man Utd 1 - 1 Chelsea

21:09

65 mins: Matic and James get into a tussle at the byline and Matic stands on James in his follow through. James isn’t happy and the pair square up but nothing further comes from it.

Chelsea win a corner but it’s dealt with by United.

GOAL! Man Utd 1 - 1 Chelsea (Ronaldo, 62’)⚽️

21:04 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Where has this come from? A Chelsea throw in comes to N’Golo Kante but his pass up the pitch is intercepted. United feed it to Nemanja Matic who attempts to thread it through the lines. The pass is stopped but bounces back to the Man Utd midfielder. This time he dinks it over the back line, perfectly playing Cristiano Ronaldo into the box and the forward does the rest. United back on level terms!

GOAL! Man Utd 0 - 1 Chelsea (Alonso, 60’)⚽️

21:01 , Jack Rathborn

60 mins: There’s the opener! It has been coming for Chelsea. The Blues persist down the right wing and Reece James flicks the ball into the penalty area. It’s a little bit behind Kai Havertz who manages to head it on to Marcos Alonso and the left back drills it into the back of the net!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

21:00

57 mins: Man Utd are just seeing a bit of space open up when they fly forward on the counter-attack. Thiago Silva has been brilliantly in sweeping up loose balls but the pace of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga could be vital to United.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:54

54 mins: Cesar Azpilicueta wins the ball high up the pitch and rolls it over to Reece James. James slides a pass into the penalty area where Mount collects the ball and fizzes it into the six-yard box. Timo Werner throws himself at the pass but it flies past him and he can’t turn it into the back of the net.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:52

51 mins: Chelsea win a corner and swing the ball out to the edge of the box. Marcus Rashford leaps to win it in the air and does. He nods the ball away but gets clattered by Reece James who arrives late and shoulders him to ground.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:48

48 mins: Matic nicks the ball off Mount and Man Utd attack on the break. The ball comes to Fernandes as Elanga makes a run off the ball into the box. Fernandes floats a diagonal ball over to Ronaldo who leaps above Rudiger and knocks it down but Thiago Silva is there to tidy up for Chelsea.

Second half: Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:47

Kick off: Manchester United get the match back underway. There’s no changes in personnel from either team but Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford have switched sides for United.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:40

Chelsea had 11 attempts during the first half with five on target. In comparison Man Utd had just three shots with one at goal. Their last effort came in the 14th minute.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:35

A less than thrilling first half comes to an end at Old Trafford. Fingers crossed for some goals in the second half.

Half-time: Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:31

45 mins: No minutes of added time to play at Old Trafford and the teams head into the break on level terms. Chelsea were the better team over those first 45 minutes but couldn’t get on the scoresheet. Man Utd need to step up the tempo and the skill level. They’re being played off the park.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:29

42 mins: Scott McTominay tries to get across in front of Mason Mount and clips the Chelsea midfielder with his trailing leg. Mount goes down and the visitors win a free kick:

Reece James whips in the set piece but Cristiano Ronaldo does his defensive duties and heads it clear.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:24

39 mins: Antonio Rudiger is going to have some fun in his final few games for Chelsea - if they prove to be so. He gets the ball in space on the inside left channel and has a go from range but belts his shot over the crossbar.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:23

36 mins: Timo Werner sneaks into space and receives the ball. He fires a shot at goal and draws another fine save out of David De Gea before the offside flag goes up against the Chelsea forward.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:22

33 mins: Nemanja Matic is having a decent game for Man Utd. He’s covered a lot of ground and is always willing to track back and help out defensively. Alex Telles needs the help as he’s being asked to cover both Mason Mount and Reece James which is an impossible task.

James swings a cross into the box and finds Havertz who guides his header straight at De Gea!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:17

30 mins: Rudiger switches the play over to the right wing where James is in bags of space. He brings the ball under control and rolls it into the box for Mount who gets flagged offside.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:15

Anthony Elanga challenges for the ball with Antonio Rudiger (AP)

Alex Telles kicks the ball (AP)

Alex Telles challenges for the ball with Reece James (AP)

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:14

27 mins: Save! Chelsea calmly slot the ball around Scott McTominay and feed N’Golo Kante into United’s final third. He times his through ball expertly and sends Kai Havertz sprinting into the box. Havertz has Mount across the area as an option but goes for goal and fires his effort into the chest of De Gea!

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:12

24 mins: Thomas Tuchel looks a little frustrated on the sidelines. His team are playing the smoother, more effective football but they’ve been lacking that final clinical pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles the ball into the Chelsea box and is closed down by three defenders. Jorginho wins it for the Blues and Ronaldo goes down hoping for a penalty that would never have been given.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:09

21 mins: Manchester United try to break through the combination of Fernandes and Rashford but Rashford gets tackled and puts United on the back foot. Mount collects the ball and brings it into the final third before sending it wide to Werner. Werner cuts inside and threads it into the box to match Mount’s run behind the line. Havertz is waiting for the ball in the six-yard box but Mount’s pass across is too close to De Gea who manages to smother it.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:05

18 mins: Antonio Rudiger is encouraged to shoot from outside the ball and his effort is blocked by Victor Lindelof. The ball squeezes out to N’Golo Kante who makes a run into the left side of the area and flicks it over to the middle of the box. Alex Telles gets there first and heads the ball clear sparking a counter-attack for United. Ronaldo takes the ball forward and runs into trouble but Bruno Fernandes arrives to help out. Marcus Rashford is the only runner through the middle but Fernandes can’t pick him out and his pass gets intercepted.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

20:01

15 mins: The United corner is swung into the middle and is won by Varane in the air. He nods the ball across to Cristiano Ronaldo who attempts a spectacular overhead kick and fires his effort wide of the near post! This is better from the home side.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

19:58

12 mins: It’s a lovely pass from Nemanja Matic to thread the ball through the Chelsea lines and give Marcus Rashford the chance to carry it into the box. He does and comes up against Cesar Azpilicueta. Rashford ducks and weaves but there’s no way past the Chelsea captain who nudges the ball out for a corner.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

19:55

9 mins: Save! Manchester United are having problems at the back. Shocking I know.

Chelsea bring the ball down the left wing with Alonso pushing high and linking up with Timo Werner. Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof come out of position to close them down but Chelsea work the ball into the middle and draw Alex Telles forward. Reece James jogs into the open space on the right side of the penalty area, receives the ball and then sees his shot blocked by a scrambling Raphael Varane.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

19:55

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

19:51

6 mins: Save! A clearance from David De Gea boots the ball down the pitch where it’s claimed by Chelsea. They play it down the left side and give the ball to Marcos Alonso. He carries it across the pitch and sets up Reece James for a shot from range. James runs onto the pass and drills one straight at De Gea who uses the pace of the effort to parry it away.

Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

19:49

3 mins: Chelsea are dominating the ball over these first few minutes and Jorginho gets fouled by Nemanja Matic. The Blues have their first chance to whip in a cross and Reece James delivers it. The pass is decent but United managed to work it out of the penalty area before Marcos Alonso recovers the ball.

Kick off: Man Utd 0 - 0 Chelsea

19:46

Kai Havertz gets the game underway for Chelsea. It’s played back to the defence before coming up to Jorginho. He flicks the ball over towards Mason Mount who makes a run in behind Alex Telles. Mounts cuts inside with the ball but is met by Raphael Varane who nicks the ball off him.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:44

Here come the teams. Manchester United have been hit with a bit of an injury crisis and names the strongest XI they possibly could tonight. Chelsea are boosted by the return off Antonio Rudiger and Reece James. Which way will this one go?

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:41

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven of Manchester United’s last eight Premier League goals, including each of the last four.

He is the leading Premier League home goalscorer this season. His tally of 12 goals includes a hat-trick in each of his last two league appearances at Old Trafford.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:38

Kai Havertz can become the first player to score in four consecutive top-flight away matches for Chelsea since Diego Costa between October to December 2016.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:35

Man Utd have taken only one point from their five league games this season against the current top three - a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

But they have lost only one of their 11 Premier League home matches since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with seven wins and three draws.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:32

Chelsea are on a club record run of eight consecutive away victories in all competitions.

The Londoners have earned 36 points away from home this season, a total bettered only by Manchester City’s 39 points and they have conceded just nine Premier League away goals in 2021-22.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:29

Manchester United have conceded 51 league goals this season. It is only the second time they’ve let in 50 or more goals in a Premier League campaign. They conceded 54 in 2018-19.

They have lost 10 of their 34 Premier League fixtures this season. It is their second-highest number of defeats in a single season in the competition after 12 in 2013-14.

Thomas Tuchel: If Manchester United need open heart surgery, Chelsea just want a facelift

19:26

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea’s squad only needs a facelift for next season, ahead of taking on a Manchester United side that Ralf Rangnick reckons requires “open heart surgery”.

Blues coach Tuchel will go head to head with mentor Rangnick at Old Trafford in Thursday’s Premier League clash, adamant that Chelsea do not need the emergency operation being talked about by the Red Devils.

Where Rangnick believes new United boss Erik Ten Hag will have to breathe new life into the Old Trafford ranks, Tuchel still remains confident Chelsea’s needs only run skin deep.

Thomas Tuchel: If United need open heart surgery, Chelsea want a facelift

Lindelof on Elanga’s development

19:20

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof has been speaking about his teammate, Anthony Elanga, and whether the youngster can have a bright career at Old Trafford.

“For sure, he’s got a great future ahead of him,” said Lindelof. “But he’s young and we have to let him take the time he needs. He’s been playing quite a lot of games recently and performing well.

“When I talk to young players and especially to Anthony, as we’re both from Sweden, I just tell him to listen to the guys who have been in his position before.

“That’s the good thing: there are always people who have been in your shoes before, and they can talk to you about their experiences and what they think is important.”

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:17

If Chelsea avoid defeat in this match they will guarantee a top-five finish, ensuring they finish above Manchester United.

They have 65 points with six games remaining. The Blues’ final points totals in the last two seasons were 66 in 2019-20 and 67 in 2020-21.

Ralf Rangnick suggests next Manchester United captain could be picked by players

19:14

Ralf Rangnick offered no assurances that Harry Maguire will retain the Manchester United captaincy next season and suggested that a player vote could determine the squad’s next leader.

Erik ten Hag is set to make sweeping changes when he succeeds Rangnick in the summer, with a drastic overhaul of the squad planned.

Maguire’s form has been a near-constant cause of concern during a torrid campaign, while a knee injury has also hampered the England international.

Asked whether Maguire should keep the captaincy, Rangnick said: “I understand your question but again it doesn’t make sense because we don’t know what kind of players will be here, what the group will look like.”

Ralf Rangnick suggests next Manchester United captain could be picked by players

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:10

“It would be better to be in the Champions League but it also affects other clubs,” says Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick about the club’s chances of making it into the top four.

“The renewal of Bruno Fernandes’ contract shows this is still an attractive club, a massively interesting club. I hope to help Erik [ten Hag] change the whole approach so Manchester United can be a top club again.”

Man Utd vs Chelsea

19:07

Manchester United have lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions and they could equal the club record of three successive Premier League defeats.

Ralf Rangnick vows to ‘change everything for the better’ at Manchester United

19:04

Ralf Rangnick is determined to end his interim reign on a positive note before trying to help Manchester United “change everything for the better” in his consultancy role.

A season that started with hope and expectation is hurtling towards a poor conclusion, with the stuttering Red Devils hosting Chelsea on Thursday night looking to avoid a third straight defeat.

Hopes of sealing Champions League football next season were all but extinguished with last week’s defeats at Liverpool and Arsenal, leaving sixth-placed United six points behind the Gunners in the final qualification berth.

Ralf Rangnick vows to ‘change everything for the better’ at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick to be named new Austrian manager

19:00

Manchester United’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, is set to be named as the new manager of Austria. According to Sky Sports News the announcement should come within the next 24 hours.

Despite taking over the Austrian national team Rangnick will continue in his consultancy role at Old Trafford until 2024 in whatever guise that takes following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new United boss.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

18:57

Chelsea have won only one of their last 13 games at Old Trafford in all competitions - with six draws and six defeats - a 1-0 Premier League victory in May 2013.

However, Chelsea are the only club to have won more Premier League games versus Manchester United than they have lost - won 18, drawn 24, lost 17.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

18:54

Chelsea have won just two of their last 12 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. The Blues triumphed in the 2018 FA Cup final and 2020 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

They are winless in eight Premier League meetings since a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in November 2017.

Football agent Mino Raiola’s Twitter account denies reports of death

18:51

Reports of football agent Mino Raiola’s death have been denied in a tweet from his official Twitter account.

Italian media reports on Thursday afternoon claimed the 54-year-old - who represents players like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - had died.

However, a tweet from Raiola’s official account said: “Current health status for the ones wondering: p***** off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate.”

Reports of Mino Raiola’s death denied by agent’s official Twitter account

Man Utd vs Chelsea team changes

18:48

Ralf Rangnick makes just one change to the Manchester United team that lost to Arsenal last time out. Jadon Sancho has tonsilitis and is replaced with Marcus Rashford.

Thomas Tuchel makes two changes to the Chelsea starting XI. Antonio Rudiger returns to the back line to replace Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is switched out for Reece James.

Man Utd vs Chelsea line-ups

18:46

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford, Ronaldo

🚨 Our starting XI to face Chelsea ✊



Come on, United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC | #MUNCHE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2022

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

For Manchester United, the season’s end cannot come soon enough

18:40

At the start of the season, there was a broad consensus on the make-up of the Premier League’s final top four and a band of overwhelming favourites to qualify for next season’s Champions League. The order depended on who you asked but just about everybody agreed that Manchester City and Liverpool would be joined by Chelsea and Manchester United.

Two of those four clubs have spent the past week competing in the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League, having already secured their place in next season’s too. For City, to win the competition would be the crowning moment of the Abu Dhabi era. For Liverpool, it could still complete an unprecedented quadruple. It is late April and this season could still be a historic one for both clubs.

Their two rivals, by contrast, can barely wait for the campaign to end. Chelsea and United play each other at Old Trafford this evening in a fixture that will have little bearing on their respective seasons, a game that has been shunted around the schedule to clash with the Europa League. Many viewers might decide that West Ham’s first European semi-final in 46 years is an altogether more enticing prospect than this meeting of two jaded giants.

For Manchester United, the season’s end cannot come soon enough

Man Utd vs Chelsea

18:35

Who’s going to win this one tonight? Chelsea will be favourites but there’s are feeling that Man Utd might just pull something out of the bag.

How are you feeling ahead of #MunChe, Blues? 💪 pic.twitter.com/ENeZy4p8Wg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 28, 2022

Van Basten warns Ten Hag not to exclude Ronaldo

18:30

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play once again for Manchester United and has been impressive this season despite being in a team which hasn’t found form. Though the Portuguese star has scored some beautiful goals for the team, it’s thought new permanent manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t want to feature him in his side next season but Netherlands legend Marco van Basten has warned him not to exclude Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is a player who does his own thing, but as long as he delivers, you have to give him a place in the team,” he said speaking to the Rondo show. “Ten Hag will take into account that he cannot ask the same things physically from Cristiano Ronaldo that he will be asking of an 18-year-old.

“Of course, Ronaldo will need to work hard – and I am sure he will work hard because I can see Ten Hag having an influence on him to get him to play how he wants. I will give Erik one piece of advice: don’t listen to the media when you start there.

“He will have such a massive focus on his own job, on his work on the training ground and on the team. And when he does that, I am sure he can change everything at United.”

David de Gea ‘embarrassed’ and ‘feels horrible’ about Manchester United’s form

18:25

David de Gea has said that he feels “embarrassed” and “horrible” about Manchester United’s form.

United are at risk of their lowest-ever Premier League finish after suffering three defeats in four games to effectively end their hopes of securing a top-four place.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has four games to end United’s season on a positive note, starting with the visit of Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

David de Gea ‘embarrassed’ and ‘feels horrible’ about Manchester United’s form

Jurgen Klopp signs contract extension with Liverpool

18:20

In other Premier League news, Jurgen Klopp has agreed to spend another two years as Liverpool boss and will stay at the club until 2026.

It’s a boost for Liverpool and I bet their rival Manchester United fans are happy about this one. Here’s all the details on Klopp’s new deal:

Jurgen Klopp signs Liverpool contract extension to 2026

Thomas Tuchel on trying to retain Antonio Rudiger

18:15

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, spoke about how the club tried to keep hold of defender Antonio Rudiger who is leaving at the the end of the season.

The financial sanctions on the club mean that Rudiger and Chelsea couldn’t come to an agreement over a new contract and with Real Madrid knocking Rudiger has decided to move on.

Tuchel said: “We fought hard; I fought hard on a personal level. We made big offers to him, and the club tried everything. But for some weeks we cannot fight any more because we have the sanctions. We cannot adjust. We cannot continue, and so it is what it is.”

And he added: “He deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances right until today. I’m just happy that I had the chance to coach him and to have him in the team. Because he was nothing but brilliant.”

Premier League standings

18:10

Manchester United come into the game sitting sixth. They are six points away from Arsenal in fourth but have already played a game more than the Gunners and Spurs who are fifth. United’s hopes for a top four finish hang by a thread and tonight’s game is a must win if they want to stay in contention.

Chelsea are pretty safe. They’re third and have a five point lead over Arsenal plus tonight’s game in hand. The Blues are a disappointing 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City but Thomas Tuchel will look to consolidate their position in the top three, secure Champions League football for next season and focus on beating Liverpool in the FA Cup final. If they achieve all those goals it won’t be too bad of a season for Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino was my pick for ‘in turmoil’ Manchester Utd, says Teddy Sheringham

18:05

Teddy Sheringham would have preferred Mauricio Pochettino being appointed as Manchester United’s new boss to Erik Ten Hag, who he hopes is given time with the club currently looking to be “in freefall”.

While Paris St Germain and former Tottenham manager Pochettino was linked with the role at United, it was Ajax chief Ten Hag last week named as the man set to take charge at Old Trafford this summer.

That announcement came between a 4-0 loss at Liverpool and 3-1 defeat at Arsenal that left the Red Devils six points outside the Premier League’s top four in sixth and interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitting he saw a Champions League berth as no longer realistic.

Mauricio Pochettino was my pick for ‘in turmoil’ Man Utd, says Teddy Sheringham

Early team news for Man Utd vs Chelsea

18:00

Manchester United have a lot of injuires to deal with as Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani are all missing for tonight’s match while Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains a doubt.

On the flip side Chelsea hope to welcome back Antonio Rudiger and Reece James, who have both returned to training following injury but Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic are unavailable due to illness and injury respectively.

Man Utd vs Chelsea

17:37

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea. Ralf Rangnick’s men could really do with a win after three defeats in their last four league games sees them six points of a place in the top four. If there is any chance of the Red Devils securing Premier League football next season, they’re going to have to win most, if not all, of their remaining fixtures and hope that Arsenal and Tottenham both drop points.

Chelsea are pretty secure in third place but come into the game on the back of two shaky performances. The Blues lead Arsenal by five points and have a game in hand so manager Thomas Tuchel will want to capitalise on that this evening and move even further away from their London rivals in the table.

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play again for Man Utd and with rumours circulating that the incoming new boss, Erik ten Hag, isn’t planning on utilising him next season Ronaldo may want to give the Dutchman a reason to change his mind.