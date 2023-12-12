Man Utd vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Champions League score and goal updates as hosts make strong start

Manchester United’s inconsistent Champions League campaign reaches it’s next dramatic stage as the Red Devils welcome Bayern Munich to Old Trafford for the final match of the group stages.

United have four points from their five games so far having beaten FC Copenhagen at home and drawn 3-3 with Galatasaray last time out. They are bottom of Group A but there is a chance they could still make it into the knockout rounds. A victory over Bayern this evening would put the Red Devils on seven points but they would also need Copenhagen and Galatasaray to play out a draw to get through.

The best outcome would, perhaps, be for United to win and finish third meaning they drop into the Europa League but even that seems like a distant hope against a Bayern side that looks seriously impressive. Thomas Tuchel’s men have already reached the last-16 and are unbeaten in the group. However, they drew 0-0 with Copenhagen in their previous Champions League match and were heavily beaten 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in their last Bundesliga outing so there is hope for a shock United win.

KICK OFF!

Manchester United host Bayern Munich in crucial Champions League fixture, live on TNT Sports

United need to defeat Bayern to have any hopes of progressing

Victory may not be enough unless Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Min-jae, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Manchester United FC 0 - 0 FC Bayern München

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 25 minutes

20:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The best opening of the match but Leroy Sane doesn’t shoot! A neat one-two with Jamal Musiala brings Leroy Sane sprinting up the centre, that impressive turn of speed taking him into the box. It might suit a right-footer more but Sane could surely have improvised an effort towards the corner, but instead opts to try and find a teammate with the outside of his boot as Harry Maguire shuts down the space. Sane manages to win a corner with his pass, but surely he could have tested Andre Onana?

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 25 minutes

20:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The hosts can’t make anything of the set piece.

Bayern Munich’s fans are in excellent voice, the travelling Bavarians ever impressive and no doubt having enjoyed their evening in Manchester.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 23 minutes

20:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bayern Munich settle into a spell of sustained possession for the first time in a while, only for Harry Kane - dropping deep in familiar fashion - to squander it with a misdirected switch of play.

Manchester United’s passing football is accurate and effective, and an alleyway opens up for Luke Shaw to test Manuel Neuer from distance. Shaw’s strike is crisp but Neuer’s high guard is firm. Punched away for a corner.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 19 minutes

20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Opportunities at both ends. Alphonso Davies surges in front of a couple of Manchester United players and looks to free Leroy Sane, but an over-hit ball allows Harry Maguire to steam across and slide away. The hosts counter and Bruno Fernandes can pick a pass 25 yards out, but the Portuguese midfielder’s attempt to thread the needle through to Rasmus Hojlund ends in a tangle with Kim Min-jae. Manuel Neuer collects after the ball spills through to the Bayern Munich goalkeeper.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 17 minutes

20:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hmm. Jamal Musiala takes a tumble in the Manchester United box, but Norwegian referee Espen Eskas waves away his appeals. It’s a neat turn from Musiala, fooling Harry Maguire, but there is minimal contact and Musiala looks to be going to floor before Maguire’s leaden-footed arrival - VAR Pol van Boekel of the Netherlands agrees with the on-field call.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 16 minutes

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No goal yet, by the way, in Copenhagen, with the hosts holding Galatasaray at bay.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 14 minutes

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two good bits of defending from the returning Raphael Varane, the first a traditional defensive clearing header, the second a reactive use of the dome when an Alphonso Davies volley deflects towards the Frenchman. I don’t think it was spinning in, but Harry Kane was lurking.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 12 minutes

20:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That right side of Bayern’s attack is providing the early threat. Alejandro Garnacho fails to track Noussair Mazraoui, and Luke Shaw can’t get out to him in time. The ex-Ajax man fizzes in a low cross, but it flashes across too quickly to allow a teammate to toe it home. A lively start to the game.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 10 minutes

20:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first sighting of goal for Harry Kane, though it is a half-chance at best, the striker on his heels with a couple of defenders for close company as Kingsley Coman rolls a pass to him 20 yards out. Kane finds the corner, but not with the required power to beat Andre Onana, down in a leisurely manner to his right to corral it.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 8 minutes

20:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More lively play from Antony, showing off those flashing feet and leaving Joshua Kimmich for dead. Leon Goretzka is the next obstacle in his sights, but the midfielder cleverly uses his bulk to ease both the Manchester United man and the ball out of play.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 5 minutes

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United come forward again, Antony skipping by Leroy Sane and setting his sights on the top corner. A backwards lean at point of impact sends it spiralling into the cheap seats high beyond the goal.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 4 minutes

20:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Excellent from Manchester United. Physical pressing on the right from Scott Mctominay frees Diogo Dalot to combine with Antony, and a sliding Joshua Kimmich blocks the cross behind.

Can Bruno Fernandes find a teammate? No, deep and into a clutch of Bayern shirts. A disappointing delivery.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 2 minutes

20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dayot Upamecano strides forward purposefully, sparking Bayern Munich into action. A raking pass from the right is headed to Alphonso Davies by Diogo Dalot, the Portuguese full-back not directing his clearing header away as intended, but a heavy touch ensures Manchester United smother Davies and clear more correctly.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 1 minute

20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Worrying start from the hosts, split open immediately by Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane up the right. Kane’s cross evades Leroy Sane at the far post, and the flag is up - the England captain had just strayed offside in the build-up, but there was plenty of space to find.

KICK OFF!

20:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich is underway.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

19:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So little to Bayern to play for, with the onus very much on Manchester United to force a result. But it is out of their hands - if there is a winner between Copenhagen and Galatasary, Erik ten Hag’s side will be out of the Champions League.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

19:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the players come onto the Old Trafford surface. A healthy contingent of travelling Bayern support, ringed by the yellow-jacketed stewards.

Tuchel on Manchester United

19:55 , Mike Jones

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel spoke about facing Manchester United saying: “A game in Manchester is always big. They’re a big club, electrifying. We are preparing as best we can for the best possible United.

“They are very good and difficult to play against. We hope that we can ensure they do not reach their best.

“The club has a certain aura. It’s part of the club’s DNA that they can get through difficult moments. They have ups and downs, but have scored a lot of goals recently.

“In strong moments you can see what they are really capable of. The stadium creates special moments. It will be a big challenge for us.”

19:50 , Mike Jones

Scott McTominay has claimed that Manchester United’s players are fully behind Erik ten Hag by contrasting it with the toxic atmosphere around Old Trafford as previous managers neared the sack.

The United top scorer was in the squad as Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick’s reigns unravelled and insisted that, unlike then, Ten Hag has the support of the dressing room now.

United have lost 11 games this season and could go out of the Champions League on Tuesday, when even a win against Bayern Munich might not be enough to keep them in the competition.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

19:45 , Mike Jones

Rasmus Højlund has scored five goals in this season’s group stage, level with Álvaro Morata and Erling Haaland as top scorer after Matchday 5.

How can Manchester United qualify?

19:40 , Mike Jones

United must beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford to have any hope of qualifying, and even then they need other results to go their way.

If United beat Bayern, they will only go through to the last-16 if the match between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray finishes as a draw.

If either Copenhagen or Galatasaray win, United will be knocked out of the Champions League, regardless of their result against Bayern.

United will go through to the Europa League if they finish third, which would be confirmed if they beat Bayern, regardless of the result between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

United will finish fourth and would be out of Europe if they lose at Old Trafford, or if both Group A matches finish as a draw.

19:35 , Mike Jones

The aims were subtly shifted. Erik ten Hag tried to argue that he did not contemplate the consequences of failure. And yet, as Manchester United may be powerless to prevent ejection from the Champions League, Ten Hag did not refer to the competition by name. United could be plunged into the Europa League.

Lose to Bayern Munich and it is guaranteed they will be out of all continental competitions. Ten Hag did his best to sound upbeat but downgraded his targets.

“What I know is I never think of a negative scenario, we think positive,” said Ten Hag. “We know what to do, we have to win to stay in Europe, it’s about that.”

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

19:30 , Mike Jones

This is Manchester United’s 25th appearance in the Champions League group stage – more than any other English side and three behind the competition record of 28 held jointly by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

United’s only victory in this season’s Champions League is a 1-0 home win against Copenhagen on Matchday 3, in which goalkeeper André Onana saved an added-time penalty. Their record otherwise is D2 L2.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

19:25 , Mike Jones

Man Utd’s last home game against a German club saw a 5-0 defeat of RB Leipzig on Matchday 2 of the 2020/21 Champions League, although a 3-2 Matchday 6 defeat in Germany sent the Bundesliga side into the round of 16 at their expense.

That home win against Leipzig made it 11 matches unbeaten against German teams at Old Trafford (eight wins, three draws), since the 0-1 reverse against Bayern in the 2000/01 Champions League quarter-final first leg (1-3 aggregate).

Man Utd vs Bayern

19:20 , Mike Jones

Bayern’s 0-0 draw against Copenhagen last time out ended their record-breaking run of 17 wins in the group stages.

However, German champions are unbeaten in 39 all told and have won their last eight away from home – both best marks at this stage of the competition.

19:15 , Mike Jones

In a roundabout way, the uncertainty around Manchester United has given Erik ten Hag some assurance in the build-up to a decisive week.

No major decision-making is expected until the Ineos situation is fully resolved. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also known to have been an admirer of Ten Hag in the past, and the prospective new football staff want to fully assess the structure of the club before any big calls. Ten Hag, then, is highly unlikely to lose his job any time soon.

There is always the danger that events – or, really, results – can go out of control, though. This week looks like it has real potential for that.

Ten Hag on balance between attack and defence

19:10 , Mike Jones

The Manchester United boss is confident his team can score goals against Bayern Munich tonight but it is at the other end of the pitch where the Red Devils have been let down in this year’s Champions League.

“It is a very attractive team, Bayern Munich, but as you say, especially in the Champions League but also in other games, [against] Chelsea [for example], we created so many chances.” he said,

“This team can play very attractive and dynamic football [and] create from that point of view a lot of chances. I think we are able to score a lot of goals and I am aware they have a lot of individual quality so we have to defend very well.”

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

19:05 , Mike Jones

These two teams have nine European Cups between them, Bayern six and United’s three.

The German side who have fared better in the competition in recent years, claiming their most recent title in 2020 while United were last victorious in 2008.

The second of United’s triumphs came at Bayern’s expense, in perhaps the most dramatic conclusion to a European Cup final, Alex Ferguson’s side scoring twice in added time to snatch a 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou.

Man Utd vs Bayern

19:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United face Group A winners Bayern München with their Champions League prospects hanging by a thread.

The English club – beaten 4-3 in Munich – are bottom of the section on four points, one behind both Copenhagen and Galatasaray, who meet in Denmark in the group’s other final-day fixture.

United must therefore win and hope the fixture in Copenhagen ends in a draw to overtake both clubs and claim second place.

United to take belief from Chelsea win

18:55 , Mike Jones

“I think we can take our belief from the game against Chelsea.” said Erik ten Hag when asked how his team were going to beat Bayern Munich tonight.

“We know also what happened at the weekend but we want to go back to those levels against Chelsea. When we do that - when we have the right spirit and mood, when we have that strong belief, I am sure the fans will be behind us. They will energise us, they will support us and we will come to a high level.

“That is necessary if you are to beat Bayern Munich.

“We can’t think about what’s going to happen. We have to think about winning the game and there is only one way there is still a chance.

“If you draw there is a very small chance. We have to win tomorrow. We have to be aware of that. We are aware of that. We make a good plan and then it is up to us to beat Bayern Munich.”

Team news - Bayern Munich

18:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just the single change to the Bayern Munich team thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, with Jamal Musiala favoured in the creative role behind Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Min-jae, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Team news - Manchester United

18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Neither Anthony Martial nor Marcus Rashford make the Manchester United squad. A couple of changes from Erik ten Hag, including a return to the fold for Raphael Varane after a period out of the team for the French defender. Rasmus Hojlund also starts up front.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.

18:40 , Mike Jones

The Premier League would be at risk of missing out on an extra Champions League place next season should Manchester United and Newcastle United fail to make it out of the group stages of this year’s competition.

The group stages of the Champions League are changing next season with the introduction of a ‘Swiss-style’ format, while four additional teams will be added to take the number of clubs to 36.

That means there will be four extra places up for grabs, with Uefa awarding two of them to the countries who collectively performed best in Europe in the previous season.

Erik ten Hag on Bayern test

18:35 , Mike Jones

“Well we know what to do. We have to win.” said the Manchester United boss when asked how he is feeling ahead of Bayern Munich’s arrival.

“We want to stay in Europe so we have to play our best and we are able to do it. We are, everyone sees, quite inconsistent in this moment but also [have] highs in the team.

“The highs from performance levels. Sometimes it can drop below, but it is up to us to do it more regularly. You see in the last couple of weeks, in a couple of games, we played brilliant football and we have to make sure that we bring it tomorrow on the pitch.”

Bayern sporting director previews Man Utd clash

18:30 , Mike Jones

Christoph Freund, Bayern Munich’s sporting director, explained what he is expecting from tonight’s match and it should come as no surprise that he wants to win.

“We’re travelling to Manchester with the feeling that we have something to make up for.” said Freund, “It’s good that things can get going again after a game like the one in Frankfurt and that we can put things right. It’s important to show a reaction on the pitch.

“It’s a Champions League game. Manchester United against Bayern Munich is always special. There is still a lot at stake for United; it will be a heated atmosphere. We want to play a good game and remain unbeaten in the group.”

18:25 , Mike Jones

The Manchester club had done a treble and so posed with their trio of trophies. Not the treble, admittedly, because the photo taken on Friday showed Alejandro Garnacho with the Premier League’s goal of the month award, Harry Maguire with the player of the month prize and Erik ten Hag with its managerial equivalent.

Perhaps the young Argentinian will conjure something else spectacular, but it already feels safe to assume United will not retain the other two awards.

A day after the picture came a crushing defeat. Perhaps that was Manchester United in a nutshell: the brief sense of progress followed by the evidence there has been none.

The markers of improvement and excellence instead belong to others. Bournemouth’s first victory at Old Trafford in their 124-year history made them the latest in a long list of clubs who, over the last decade, have ended a long wait for a win at United’s home.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich prediction

18:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s need and desire to win the game will see them push forward too often leaving their defence vulnerable to Bayern’s rapid counter-attacks.

Erik ten Hag’s men will go in front, bringing hope to the Old Trafford crowd, before the German champions turn up the tempo and run out easy winners.

Manchester United 1-3 Bayern Munich.

Man Utd vs Bayern predicted line-ups

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Early team news

18:10 , Mike Jones

Marcus Rashford is available again after returning from Champions League suspension but is a doubt after missing training on Monday due to illness.

Victor Lindelof is also a doubt due to a knock, while Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez are also sidelined.

Bayern Munich are already through as group winners and may make changes following their shock 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt on Saturday. Serge Gnabry is a doubt after picking up a knock while Matthijs de Ligt is yet to return from a knee injury.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

18:05 , Mike Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 12 December at Old Trafford.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the Discovery+ app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester United host Bayern Munich knowing that their survival in Europe’s top flight is on the line.

United are currently fourth in Group A but only one point off second place meaning they could potentially reach the knockout rounds if they defeat the German champions. However, the Red Devils are also reliant on Copenhagen and Galatasaray playing out a draw in their fixture taking place at the same time.

If either of those teams win the result at Old Trafford will not matter as United would be unable to finish second. A consolation prize would be a third place finish and a spot in the Europa League yet for that to happen Erik ten Hag’s men need to defeat Bayern. That is the most crucial aspect of tonight’s match.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and action throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.