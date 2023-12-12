Man Utd vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Red Devils knocked out of Champions League after defeat at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s Champions League campaign came to an end in flat fashion as Bayern Munich cruised to a 1-0 win at Old Trafford to knock their hosts out of Europe.

Erik ten Hag’s side needed to win and hope the other game in the group between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray ended level to have a hope of progressing to the knockout rounds behind their already-qualified opponents. But the home side were unable to create clear chances in another lacklustre European showing, with Copenhagen’s own 1-0 win taking the Danish side through to the round of 16.

Kingsley Coman’s goal condemned Manchester United to a fourth defeat in the group stages for the first time in club history, with the Frenchman’s neat finish from a Harry Kane assist the 15th goal in total that Ten Hag’s team have conceded this campaign — the most ever by an English club in the Champions League.

It intensifies the pressure on the Dutch manager ahead of another crucial Premier League fixture, with a trip to Anfield to face top-of-the-table Liverpool on Sunday next on the agenda.

Re-live all the action below:

Out of ideas and out of Europe, Manchester United toil again in lacklustre defeat to Bayern Munich

22:16 , Miguel Delaney at Old Trafford

Another infamous European night at Old Trafford. It should be a landmark low, but almost the most deflating element of this 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich was how grimly routine it all felt.

Manchester United, one of the grandest and richest names in this competition, have again gone out of the Champions League at the group stage. It is the third time it has happened since Sir Alex Ferguson, meaning it’s their most common round of exit in that period.

The performance this season was so bad that they find themselves out of Europe altogether as the bottom team in the group, although some at the club might find solace from that. There wasn’t much else. The second place they aimed for has instead gone to Copenhagen, a club with a fraction of United’s budget. That is where the damage was done.

Out of ideas and out of Europe, Man Utd toil again in lacklustre defeat to Bayern

A disappointed Erik ten Hag speaks to TNT Sports

22:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We didn’t lose it today. We had some good performances but we also made mistakes, individual errors from more players. It’s not good enough. Today, the performance was very good and we didn’t deserve to lose the game, but we did.

“The team did very good, we were very good with defensive organisation and pressing. We didn’t take enough benefit from it, but we played against a strong side. Bayern are a good team. They have individual class.

“We know we want to be more consistent. Me as a manager, I have to improve the team, I have to guide them. The players have to take responsibility. We have to do that together.

“The players gave everything, we saw the spirit. I have to credit the team for the way they worked together as a team against this good Bayern side. But, of course, you need energy from the bench, and especially in the frontline options were limited.

“We have to accept it and we have to learn it. We played some good football at times - Rasmus Hojlund scored five times and we have to take that belief into the Premier League. We want to be back into the Champions League, so we have to qualify in the Premier League.”

Harry Kane speaks to TNT Sports about Bayern Munich’s win

22:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It was nice. I felt like we controlled the game and had the better chances. We were calm and we knew in the quick transitions that we could hurt them.

“It’s always tough when you are top of the group and through already, but we had good motivation after the [bad] result at the weekend.

“The club, the fans, the staff, my teammates have been amazing since I’ve arrived and made me feel really welcome. I feel like there is more to come, especially with the players around me - we have a good chance this year.

“We executed well, though I still feel in the final third we can be a bit more clinical. We’ve had a good start to the season, but I still think there are more gears to go.”

Our unbeaten run in the #UCL group stage continues 👏✅



♦️ #MUNFCB 0-1 (FT) ♦️ pic.twitter.com/DpgkzWYnJP — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) December 12, 2023

Manchester United exit Europe with 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich

22:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So FC Copenhagen join Bayern Munich in the knockout stages, with a controlled performance surely pleasing Thomas Tuchel as his side bounced back from their Bundesliga thrashing. Contenders? It looks a relatively open competition this season behind Manchester City, and it never felt like the visitors got out of third gear tonight.

Manchester United exit Europe with 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich

21:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Boos as the full time whistle blows. Manchester United finish bottom of Group A and are OUT of Europe.

FULL TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 0-1 BAYERN MUNICH

21:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 90 + 4 minutes

21:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The latest Manchester United launch in the direction of Manuel Neuer’s goal bounces tamely out of play. Manchester United’s European (mis)adventure this season is at an end.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 90 + 2 minutes

21:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s all over in Denmark - Copenhagen are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Galatasaray.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 90 minutes

21:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Raphael Guerreiro replaces Leroy Sane on Bayern’s left flank.

Into five additional minutes.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 88 minutes

21:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a nice cross and a smart header back across goal from Jonny Evans, but Joshua Kimmich’s retreat is perfectly timed, leaving Facundo Pellistri disappointed beyond him.

The Bayern Munich fans taunt the home supporters with a chant of “Football’s Coming Home”.

15 - Manchester United have conceded 15 goals in the UEFA Champions League this season, the most ever by a Premier League side in a single group stage in the competition. Dejected. #MUNFCB pic.twitter.com/hiCLqquwb3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 12, 2023

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 87 minutes

21:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Thomas Tuchel calls over one of his Bayern Munich assistants for a calm, casual chat as Bruno Fernandes gives the German side the ball with a horrible free kick played to no-one in particular.

This should offer a better opportunity to deliver, though - Facundo Pellistri is tugged back by Leon Goretzka 35 yards out.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 85 minutes

21:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It remains 1-0 in Copenhagen, with the Danes edging ever close to the knockout rounds. Can Manchester United find something to keep their continental conquest alive?

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 83 minutes

21:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And the only surprise is that Harry Kane doesn’t convert a free header! My oh my, that’s a golden opportunity for the England captain, all alone on the penalty spot and not even having to jump to meet a floated cross.

He directs his header with power and swerve, but not quite enough, curling past the post with Andre Onana and the clutch of Manchester United “markers” in front of him unmoved.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 82 minutes

21:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And it is Bayern Munich pressing for a second rather than Manchester United for an equaliser. Shots from Leon Goretzka and Kim Min-jae are blocked, the second effor behind for a corner.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 80 minutes

21:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Such is the paucity of options at Erik ten Hag’s disposal that his final change is hardly one to throw caution to the wind. A centre-back is sacrificed in Raphael Varane, but holding midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is not, perhaps, the man Manchester United would want to be throwing on when in need of a goal.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 79 minutes

21:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dayot Upamecano blocks a cross with a delicate area, up in reasonably short order but needing a moment or two to compose himself. No major harm done, thankfully.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 77 minutes

21:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And Thomas Tuchel also gives one of his bright young things a chance - Mathys Tel is on for Kingsley Coman.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 75 minutes

21:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A double change for Manchester United, switching their wingers. Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal Mejbri are on, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho off.

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich, 73 minutes

21:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So nearly for Diogo Dalot! A simply magnificent pass from Andre Onana, a gorgeous approach landing on Dalot’s foot in stride. The full-back’s touch is good, but not good enough, Manuel Neuer as ever perfectly positioned just inside his area to deny Dalot a chance to get an effort away.

GOAL! Manchester United 0-1 BAYERN MUNICH (Kingsley Coman, 71 minutes)

21:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that might be that for Manchester United!

It’s hardly a classic passing goal but you felt like Bayern Munich would open their hosts up at some stage this evening. Both Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller run into trouble but find the ball squirms to a teammate, first Leon Goretzka and then Harry Kane, cutely, keeping the ball moving.

Kane’s little clip with the outside of the boot finds an onrushing Coman, who sets himself and beats Andre Onana. A clack and a clunk in the build-up but a clean finish.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 70 minutes

21:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bayern Munich exert their control on the contest, keeping possession for an extended period with no reason to force anything. Tough to know who Erik ten Hag might look to if he fancies a change of pace. Facundo Pellistri, maybe?

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 66 minutes

21:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It would appear that Thomas Muller may soon be with us, the veteran no longer a certain starter but such a valuable squad man for Thomas Tuchel.

Here he is - just 18 appearances away from 700 in a Bayern shirt. Remarkable. Jamal Musiala is replaced.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 62 minutes

21:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A fluent move does eventually allow Kimmich a shooting opportunity, but the midfielder skies his effort from the edge of the box. There’s been a few like that tonight.

Here’s that crucial Copenhagen goal:

COPENHAGEN LEAD! 💥



Bad news for Man United as Lukas Lerager taps his side ahead against Galatasaray 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/mEupD6Y9xD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 61 minutes

21:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A booking for Sofyan Amrabat, taking one for the team after being turned by Jamal Musiala in the centre circle. Far enough out not to pose imminent danger, with Joshua Kimmich playing the free kick short.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 59 minutes

21:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

As things stand, of course, Manchester United would be bottom of the group and out of Europe entirely, with Galatasaray taking the Europa League spot.

Erik ten Hag slaps his hands in frustration as Scott McTominay stabs a past out of reach for Alejandro Garnacho after sharp work from Rasmus Hojlund in the build-up.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 57 minutes

21:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Big news from Copenhagen - Lukas Lerager has put the Danish side ahead, which would be enough to take them through to the knockout rounds. Galatasary have to score to keep Manchester United’s chances of progression alive.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 54 minutes

21:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s been a notable up-lift in intensity from Manchester United since they returned from their half-time refreshments, Bruno Fernandes winning the ball high up the pitch and trying a snap-shot, which hops by Manuel Neuer’s right-hand post. A couple of yards outside, in the end, but certainly the Old Trafford crowd are enjoying the life their side are showing.

Thomas Tuchel urges his team on, with Bayern not quite settling yet in this second half. Jamal Musiala, not long back from injury, looks slightly leggy.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 51 minutes

21:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Kane has been a bit-part figure in this game, Raphael Varane tracking him nicely as Kane tries to withdraw in search of the ball. Kane turns right into the Frenchman, who has looked surprisingly comfortable after his period out of the Manchester United side.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 49 minutes

21:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Top chance! And Bruno Fernandes has to do better! Manchester United have started the half with verve and vigour, Aaron Wan-Bissaka underlapping and getting to the byline as he latches on to Antony’s pass. The substitute picks out Fernandes with his pull back but Fernandes blazes over the crossbar.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 47 minutes

21:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kim Min-jae gives the ball away in his own half, but atones for his error by scrambling back superbly after Bruno Fernandes seems to have freed Antony, the former Napoli man producing a burst of acceleration to bring him within sliding distance and knocking the ball against the Brazilian to win a goal kick.

Second half

21:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In fact, there’s a change for both teams. Wan-Bissaka is on with Shaw replaced, shifting Diogo Dalot out to left-back. Bayern Munich have switched right-backs: Konrad Laimer steps in for Noussair Mazraoui.

Back underway.

Second half...

21:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It looks like Luke Shaw’s injury has worsened - Aaron Wan-Bissaka was doing an extended warm-up under the direction of Steve McClaren at half-time, and may well be introduced.

HT: Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Erik ten Hag isn’t necessarily blessed with bench options who could make an impact in an attacking sense. Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are absent from the Manchester United squad tonight, leaving young Joe Hugill as the centre forward alternative among the substitutes.

Plenty of hard work to maintain at both ends of the pitch.



A collective responsibility 👊#MUFC || #UCL pic.twitter.com/i3pjREGyc0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 12, 2023

HT: Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich

20:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Goalless at the interval, then, with both sides bright enough in possession but unable to create much of substance. The two best chances both fell at Leroy Sane’s feet, the ex-Manchester City man first eschewing a shooting opportunity after bursting up the middle and then making a mess of a volleyed finish after a lovely ball from Kingsley Coman on the right. Manchester United are the ones that the need to force the pace, though, with Erik ten Hag surely keen to get Rasmus Hojlund more involved in the second half.

It remains 0-0 in Copenhagen, where neither goalkeeper has yet been tested. The hosts would go through at Galatasary’s expense if things remain as they stand - the two teams are tied in terms of head-to-head points, but Copenhagen have a better goal difference.

HALF TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 0-0 BAYERN MUNICH

20:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 45 + 3 minutes

20:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A delightful turn from Diogo Dalot takes him to the edge of the Bayern box, but he can’t quite force a shooting opportunity. It’s been that sort of half - a few bright glimpses, but nothing yet of consequence.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 45 minutes

20:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rasmus Hojlund is blessed with impressive physical attributes, but he’s up against two well-rounded centre-halves here, both Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano in the modern mould of smooth moving, powerful defenders. The former stands up strongly to Hojlund and then out-paces him as the Manchester United striker tries to surge towards the touchline.

Three added minutes to be played.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 44 minutes

20:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Shaw gives a nervous look over to the Manchester United bench, perhaps struggling with an injury of his own. He does an admirable job of facing up to Kingsley Coman given those circumstances, not moving totally freely but positioning himself well and regathering after a ball is played through his legs.

It does’t appear that a change is imminent, but one to watch.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 42 minutes

20:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bayern Munich just haven’t managed to find their clinical edge in the final third. Kingsley Coman shows good persistence to eventually get by Luke Shaw after the left back had initally won the race to Harry Kane’s pass, but the Frenchman dithers as he darts inwards and then plays a poor pass to a waiting teammate on the edge of the box.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 40 minutes

20:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Maguire’s injury requires further assessment, the centre-half trudging along the touchline to see if soldiering on is remotely feasible. Manchester United play on with ten, briefly, before Maguire makes an aborted attempt to continue. The first ball played to his feet is turned quickly out of play, though - his night is over.

On comes Jonny Evans. That’s a real shame for Maguire after a bright period since forcing his way back into the side.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 37 minutes

20:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This isn’t good. Harry Maguire comes to a halt and knocks the ball out of play, his groin having twinged after stepping in front of Jamal Musiala. Harry Kane comes over and gives his England teammate a consoling pat on the head as Jonny Evans heads off to warm-up.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 34 minutes

20:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Still a good flow to this contest, both teams looking comfortable enough in possession and spying some inviting spaces in each defensive structure. A mazy run from Leroy Sane and well-weighted pass from Harry Kane allow Kingsley Coman a chance to deliver from the right, but a deflection helps out Andre Onana, who takes it into his midriff.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 32 minutes

20:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leroy Sane again wastes the opportunity! It’s a beauty of a ball from Kingsley Coman, putting it virtually on a plate for his leaping teammate after Bayern Munich had played forward from that Manchester United short corner. It’s at a slightly awkward height for Sane, but he should do so much better, somehow contriving to almost backheel the ball and send it looping further away from goal when it seemed like he would at least hit the target with his volley.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 31 minutes

20:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Even worse than the free kick - played short to Fernandes, who can’t beat the first man.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 30 minutes

20:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leroy Sane is late on Scott McTominay. A foul, and a free kick in an intriguing position. Bruno Fernandes will consider his options - 30 yards, a four-man wall, an inviting near post space. Or what about the cross?

A shot it is, and the wall does its job. A corner, though.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 29 minutes

20:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So reasonably few shots on goal at Old Trafford, and the same is true over in Copenhagen, where neither side has managed to yet test a goalkeeper.

Remember, a win for either Copenhagen or Galatasaray would take them through. Manchester United are reliant on a draw there.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 25 minutes

20:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The best opening of the match but Leroy Sane doesn’t shoot! A neat one-two with Jamal Musiala brings Leroy Sane sprinting up the centre, that impressive turn of speed taking him into the box. It might suit a right-footer more but Sane could surely have improvised an effort towards the corner, but instead opts to try and find a teammate with the outside of his boot as Harry Maguire shuts down the space. Sane manages to win a corner with his pass, but surely he could have tested Andre Onana?

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 25 minutes

20:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The hosts can’t make anything of the set piece.

Bayern Munich’s fans are in excellent voice, the travelling Bavarians ever impressive and no doubt having enjoyed their evening in Manchester.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 23 minutes

20:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bayern Munich settle into a spell of sustained possession for the first time in a while, only for Harry Kane - dropping deep in familiar fashion - to squander it with a misdirected switch of play.

Manchester United’s passing football is accurate and effective, and an alleyway opens up for Luke Shaw to test Manuel Neuer from distance. Shaw’s strike is crisp but Neuer’s high guard is firm. Punched away for a corner.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 19 minutes

20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Opportunities at both ends. Alphonso Davies surges in front of a couple of Manchester United players and looks to free Leroy Sane, but an over-hit ball allows Harry Maguire to steam across and slide away. The hosts counter and Bruno Fernandes can pick a pass 25 yards out, but the Portuguese midfielder’s attempt to thread the needle through to Rasmus Hojlund ends in a tangle with Kim Min-jae. Manuel Neuer collects after the ball spills through to the Bayern Munich goalkeeper.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 17 minutes

20:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Hmm. Jamal Musiala takes a tumble in the Manchester United box, but Norwegian referee Espen Eskas waves away his appeals. It’s a neat turn from Musiala, fooling Harry Maguire, but there is minimal contact and Musiala looks to be going to floor before Maguire’s leaden-footed arrival - VAR Pol van Boekel of the Netherlands agrees with the on-field call.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 16 minutes

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No goal yet, by the way, in Copenhagen, with the hosts holding Galatasaray at bay.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 14 minutes

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two good bits of defending from the returning Raphael Varane, the first a traditional defensive clearing header, the second a reactive use of the dome when an Alphonso Davies volley deflects towards the Frenchman. I don’t think it was spinning in, but Harry Kane was lurking.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 12 minutes

20:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That right side of Bayern’s attack is providing the early threat. Alejandro Garnacho fails to track Noussair Mazraoui, and Luke Shaw can’t get out to him in time. The ex-Ajax man fizzes in a low cross, but it flashes across too quickly to allow a teammate to toe it home. A lively start to the game.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 10 minutes

20:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A first sighting of goal for Harry Kane, though it is a half-chance at best, the striker on his heels with a couple of defenders for close company as Kingsley Coman rolls a pass to him 20 yards out. Kane finds the corner, but not with the required power to beat Andre Onana, down in a leisurely manner to his right to corral it.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 8 minutes

20:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More lively play from Antony, showing off those flashing feet and leaving Joshua Kimmich for dead. Leon Goretzka is the next obstacle in his sights, but the midfielder cleverly uses his bulk to ease both the Manchester United man and the ball out of play.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 5 minutes

20:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United come forward again, Antony skipping by Leroy Sane and setting his sights on the top corner. A backwards lean at point of impact sends it spiralling into the cheap seats high beyond the goal.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 4 minutes

20:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Excellent from Manchester United. Physical pressing on the right from Scott Mctominay frees Diogo Dalot to combine with Antony, and a sliding Joshua Kimmich blocks the cross behind.

Can Bruno Fernandes find a teammate? No, deep and into a clutch of Bayern shirts. A disappointing delivery.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 2 minutes

20:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Dayot Upamecano strides forward purposefully, sparking Bayern Munich into action. A raking pass from the right is headed to Alphonso Davies by Diogo Dalot, the Portuguese full-back not directing his clearing header away as intended, but a heavy touch ensures Manchester United smother Davies and clear more correctly.

Manchester United 0-0 Bayern Munich, 1 minute

20:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Worrying start from the hosts, split open immediately by Kingsley Coman and Harry Kane up the right. Kane’s cross evades Leroy Sane at the far post, and the flag is up - the England captain had just strayed offside in the build-up, but there was plenty of space to find.

KICK OFF!

20:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich is underway.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

19:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So little to Bayern to play for, with the onus very much on Manchester United to force a result. But it is out of their hands - if there is a winner between Copenhagen and Galatasary, Erik ten Hag’s side will be out of the Champions League.

Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

19:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the players come onto the Old Trafford surface. A healthy contingent of travelling Bayern support, ringed by the yellow-jacketed stewards.

Tuchel on Manchester United

19:55 , Mike Jones

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel spoke about facing Manchester United saying: “A game in Manchester is always big. They’re a big club, electrifying. We are preparing as best we can for the best possible United.

“They are very good and difficult to play against. We hope that we can ensure they do not reach their best.

“The club has a certain aura. It’s part of the club’s DNA that they can get through difficult moments. They have ups and downs, but have scored a lot of goals recently.

“In strong moments you can see what they are really capable of. The stadium creates special moments. It will be a big challenge for us.”

Scott McTominay reveals ‘toxic’ Man Utd atmosphere under former managers

19:50 , Mike Jones

Scott McTominay has claimed that Manchester United’s players are fully behind Erik ten Hag by contrasting it with the toxic atmosphere around Old Trafford as previous managers neared the sack.

The United top scorer was in the squad as Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick’s reigns unravelled and insisted that, unlike then, Ten Hag has the support of the dressing room now.

United have lost 11 games this season and could go out of the Champions League on Tuesday, when even a win against Bayern Munich might not be enough to keep them in the competition.

Scott McTominay reveals ‘toxic’ Man Utd atmosphere under former managers

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

19:45 , Mike Jones

Rasmus Højlund has scored five goals in this season’s group stage, level with Álvaro Morata and Erling Haaland as top scorer after Matchday 5.

How can Manchester United qualify?

19:40 , Mike Jones

United must beat Bayern Munich at Old Trafford to have any hope of qualifying, and even then they need other results to go their way.

If United beat Bayern, they will only go through to the last-16 if the match between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray finishes as a draw.

If either Copenhagen or Galatasaray win, United will be knocked out of the Champions League, regardless of their result against Bayern.

United will go through to the Europa League if they finish third, which would be confirmed if they beat Bayern, regardless of the result between Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

United will finish fourth and would be out of Europe if they lose at Old Trafford, or if both Group A matches finish as a draw.

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag must face Champions League truth as hopes hang in the balance

19:35 , Mike Jones

The aims were subtly shifted. Erik ten Hag tried to argue that he did not contemplate the consequences of failure. And yet, as Manchester United may be powerless to prevent ejection from the Champions League, Ten Hag did not refer to the competition by name. United could be plunged into the Europa League.

Lose to Bayern Munich and it is guaranteed they will be out of all continental competitions. Ten Hag did his best to sound upbeat but downgraded his targets.

“What I know is I never think of a negative scenario, we think positive,” said Ten Hag. “We know what to do, we have to win to stay in Europe, it’s about that.”

Manchester United must face Champions League truth as hopes hang in the balance

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

19:30 , Mike Jones

This is Manchester United’s 25th appearance in the Champions League group stage – more than any other English side and three behind the competition record of 28 held jointly by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

United’s only victory in this season’s Champions League is a 1-0 home win against Copenhagen on Matchday 3, in which goalkeeper André Onana saved an added-time penalty. Their record otherwise is D2 L2.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

19:25 , Mike Jones

Man Utd’s last home game against a German club saw a 5-0 defeat of RB Leipzig on Matchday 2 of the 2020/21 Champions League, although a 3-2 Matchday 6 defeat in Germany sent the Bundesliga side into the round of 16 at their expense.

That home win against Leipzig made it 11 matches unbeaten against German teams at Old Trafford (eight wins, three draws), since the 0-1 reverse against Bayern in the 2000/01 Champions League quarter-final first leg (1-3 aggregate).

Man Utd vs Bayern

19:20 , Mike Jones

Bayern’s 0-0 draw against Copenhagen last time out ended their record-breaking run of 17 wins in the group stages.

However, German champions are unbeaten in 39 all told and have won their last eight away from home – both best marks at this stage of the competition.

Manchester United enter huge week stuck in endless cycle

19:15 , Mike Jones

In a roundabout way, the uncertainty around Manchester United has given Erik ten Hag some assurance in the build-up to a decisive week.

No major decision-making is expected until the Ineos situation is fully resolved. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also known to have been an admirer of Ten Hag in the past, and the prospective new football staff want to fully assess the structure of the club before any big calls. Ten Hag, then, is highly unlikely to lose his job any time soon.

There is always the danger that events – or, really, results – can go out of control, though. This week looks like it has real potential for that.

Manchester United enter huge week stuck in endless cycle

Ten Hag on balance between attack and defence

19:10 , Mike Jones

The Manchester United boss is confident his team can score goals against Bayern Munich tonight but it is at the other end of the pitch where the Red Devils have been let down in this year’s Champions League.

“It is a very attractive team, Bayern Munich, but as you say, especially in the Champions League but also in other games, [against] Chelsea [for example], we created so many chances.” he said,

“This team can play very attractive and dynamic football [and] create from that point of view a lot of chances. I think we are able to score a lot of goals and I am aware they have a lot of individual quality so we have to defend very well.”

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

19:05 , Mike Jones

These two teams have nine European Cups between them, Bayern six and United’s three.

The German side who have fared better in the competition in recent years, claiming their most recent title in 2020 while United were last victorious in 2008.

The second of United’s triumphs came at Bayern’s expense, in perhaps the most dramatic conclusion to a European Cup final, Alex Ferguson’s side scoring twice in added time to snatch a 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou.

Man Utd vs Bayern

19:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United face Group A winners Bayern München with their Champions League prospects hanging by a thread.

The English club – beaten 4-3 in Munich – are bottom of the section on four points, one behind both Copenhagen and Galatasaray, who meet in Denmark in the group’s other final-day fixture.

United must therefore win and hope the fixture in Copenhagen ends in a draw to overtake both clubs and claim second place.

United to take belief from Chelsea win

18:55 , Mike Jones

“I think we can take our belief from the game against Chelsea.” said Erik ten Hag when asked how his team were going to beat Bayern Munich tonight.

“We know also what happened at the weekend but we want to go back to those levels against Chelsea. When we do that - when we have the right spirit and mood, when we have that strong belief, I am sure the fans will be behind us. They will energise us, they will support us and we will come to a high level.

“That is necessary if you are to beat Bayern Munich.

“We can’t think about what’s going to happen. We have to think about winning the game and there is only one way there is still a chance.

“If you draw there is a very small chance. We have to win tomorrow. We have to be aware of that. We are aware of that. We make a good plan and then it is up to us to beat Bayern Munich.”

Team news - Bayern Munich

18:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just the single change to the Bayern Munich team thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, with Jamal Musiala favoured in the creative role behind Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Min-jae, Upamecano, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Sane; Kane.

Team news - Manchester United

18:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Neither Anthony Martial nor Marcus Rashford make the Manchester United squad. A couple of changes from Erik ten Hag, including a return to the fold for Raphael Varane after a period out of the team for the French defender. Rasmus Hojlund also starts up front.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; Amrabat, McTominay, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Premier League risks losing Champions League place after Man Utd and Newcastle form

18:40 , Mike Jones

The Premier League would be at risk of missing out on an extra Champions League place next season should Manchester United and Newcastle United fail to make it out of the group stages of this year’s competition.

The group stages of the Champions League are changing next season with the introduction of a ‘Swiss-style’ format, while four additional teams will be added to take the number of clubs to 36.

That means there will be four extra places up for grabs, with Uefa awarding two of them to the countries who collectively performed best in Europe in the previous season.

Premier League risks losing Champions League place after poor form

Erik ten Hag on Bayern test

18:35 , Mike Jones

“Well we know what to do. We have to win.” said the Manchester United boss when asked how he is feeling ahead of Bayern Munich’s arrival.

“We want to stay in Europe so we have to play our best and we are able to do it. We are, everyone sees, quite inconsistent in this moment but also [have] highs in the team.

“The highs from performance levels. Sometimes it can drop below, but it is up to us to do it more regularly. You see in the last couple of weeks, in a couple of games, we played brilliant football and we have to make sure that we bring it tomorrow on the pitch.”

Bayern sporting director previews Man Utd clash

18:30 , Mike Jones

Christoph Freund, Bayern Munich’s sporting director, explained what he is expecting from tonight’s match and it should come as no surprise that he wants to win.

“We’re travelling to Manchester with the feeling that we have something to make up for.” said Freund, “It’s good that things can get going again after a game like the one in Frankfurt and that we can put things right. It’s important to show a reaction on the pitch.

“It’s a Champions League game. Manchester United against Bayern Munich is always special. There is still a lot at stake for United; it will be a heated atmosphere. We want to play a good game and remain unbeaten in the group.”

Manchester United’s costly mediocrity brings worrying echoes of the past

18:25 , Mike Jones

The Manchester club had done a treble and so posed with their trio of trophies. Not the treble, admittedly, because the photo taken on Friday showed Alejandro Garnacho with the Premier League’s goal of the month award, Harry Maguire with the player of the month prize and Erik ten Hag with its managerial equivalent.

Perhaps the young Argentinian will conjure something else spectacular, but it already feels safe to assume United will not retain the other two awards.

A day after the picture came a crushing defeat. Perhaps that was Manchester United in a nutshell: the brief sense of progress followed by the evidence there has been none.

The markers of improvement and excellence instead belong to others. Bournemouth’s first victory at Old Trafford in their 124-year history made them the latest in a long list of clubs who, over the last decade, have ended a long wait for a win at United’s home.

Man United’s costly mediocrity brings worrying echoes of the past

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich prediction

18:20 , Mike Jones

Manchester United’s need and desire to win the game will see them push forward too often leaving their defence vulnerable to Bayern’s rapid counter-attacks.

Erik ten Hag’s men will go in front, bringing hope to the Old Trafford crowd, before the German champions turn up the tempo and run out easy winners.

Manchester United 1-3 Bayern Munich.

Man Utd vs Bayern predicted line-ups

18:15 , Mike Jones

Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Early team news

18:10 , Mike Jones

Marcus Rashford is available again after returning from Champions League suspension but is a doubt after missing training on Monday due to illness.

Victor Lindelof is also a doubt due to a knock, while Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Lisandro Martinez are also sidelined.

Bayern Munich are already through as group winners and may make changes following their shock 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt on Saturday. Serge Gnabry is a doubt after picking up a knock while Matthijs de Ligt is yet to return from a knee injury.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

18:05 , Mike Jones

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 12 December at Old Trafford.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via the Discovery+ app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Man Utd vs Bayern Munich

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester United host Bayern Munich knowing that their survival in Europe’s top flight is on the line.

United are currently fourth in Group A but only one point off second place meaning they could potentially reach the knockout rounds if they defeat the German champions. However, the Red Devils are also reliant on Copenhagen and Galatasaray playing out a draw in their fixture taking place at the same time.

If either of those teams win the result at Old Trafford will not matter as United would be unable to finish second. A consolation prize would be a third place finish and a spot in the Europa League yet for that to happen Erik ten Hag’s men need to defeat Bayern. That is the most crucial aspect of tonight’s match.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and action throughout the night so stick around as we build up to kick off at 8pm.