Man Utd vs Arsenal player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo stars in five-goal thriller - REUTERS

Manchester United edged a thrilling game against Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday night. Cristiano Ronaldo was the star man with his double firing United to victory - but who else impressed, and who struggled?

Manchester United

David De Gea 6

The keeper lay injured on the goal-line as Emile Smith Rowe put Arsenal ahead but recovered from that setback to produce a superb save to deny a Gabriel header and a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang effort

Diogo Dalot 6

Included for his first Premier League start in over two years after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was ruled out with a hand injury and did well to contain the threat of Smith Rowe.

Victor Lindelof 6

Unhurried, confident performance alongside Harry Maguire that allowed his centre back partner to get forward and support the United attack.

Harry Maguire 7

Immediately restored to the starting line-up after being suspended for the draw with Chelsea and gave a composed performance. Pressed forward regularly.

Alex Telles 6

Got forward well and offered United an extra dimension on the left. Clearly relished his battle with Gabriel Martinelli and did well to contain the Arsenal man.

Fred 7

The midfielder’s willingness to press forward into the Arsenal box led to Bruno Fernandes’s opening goal before he drew a foul from Martin Odegaard to win the penalty for Ronaldo’s second.

Scott McTominay 7

This was a more understated display from the midfielder than against Chelsea at the weekend but his tireless performance underpinned United’s best work.

Jadon Sancho 6

The winger came into this clash with his confidence boosted after two goals in two games and linked well with Alex Telles on the United left.

Bruno Fernandes 7

Marked his 100th United appearance with the opening goal and was the architect of United’s most threatening moves in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes scored Man Utd's first goal of the game - AFP

Marcus Rashford 7

The forward’s most significant first half contribution was a goal-line clearance but he was much more effective as an attacking force after the break.

Story continues

Cristiano Ronaldo 8

Restored to the line-up, the forward did what he does best when he scored with an assured finish and ice-cool penalty to take his career goal tally to 801.

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale 7

The keeper produced two good second half saves to deny Ronaldo and Rashford but was unable to prevent either of United’s goals.

Takehiro Tomiyasu 6

Forced to focus most of his efforts on his defensive duties as Sancho and Telles linked well to lead United’s attacking threat down the left flank.

Ben White 6

Saw a first minute header cleared off the line and denied Ronaldo an early scoring chance but was guilty of a poor clearance that led to United levelling.

Gabriel 7

The centre-back looked assured alongside Ben White for much of the game and demonstrated his attacking threat early in the second half when he drew a good save from De Gea.

Nuno Tavares 6

Impressed in the first half when he ensured Rashford remained on the fringe of the game but was given a more testing time after the break.

Gabriel Martinelli 7

Was keen to make the most of his opportunity in place of the injured Bukaya Saka. Pressured Telles well and set up Odegaard for Arsenal’s second with a well-weighted cross.

Thomas Partey 6

Played a central role in Arsenal’s second goal, spreading the ball wide for Martinelli to set up Odegaard. Almost caught out by Ronaldo shortly before that though.

Mohamed Elneny 6

In for Albert Sambi Lokonga, the Egypt international linked Arsenal’s play well and gave an undemonstrative performance in central midfield. Won the header that led to Smith Rowe’s goal.

Emile Smith Rowe 6

Benefitted from a huge slice of luck when he fired past the injured De Gea early on. Continued to work hard without getting another clear opportunity.

Martin Odegaard 6

Kept a cool head to beat De Gea and bring Arsenal back level with an incisive finish but his clumsy challenge on Fred gifted the chance for Ronaldo to

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 6

Failed to make the most of a couple of early sights on goal before drawing a good save from De Gea in the second half.