Man Utd v Newcastle: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

BBC pundit Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

For Wednesday's game between Manchester United and Newcastle United, which was postponed from week 34 because of the FA Cup semi-finals, he takes on singer-songwriter and Arsenal fan Sam Tompkins.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

We have started to feel sorry for Manchester United, haven't we? Saying things like 'they put up a good fight' in their defeat by Arsenal, or talking about how they pushed them and made it edgy.

I agree they did all of the above, but surely with Manchester United you want to see a bit more quality in their performance as well? At the moment, they are showing about as much quality as the roof at Old Trafford did during the downpour after Sunday's game.

It's hard to see anything different from them this time so, with apologies to Manchester United's fans, I am going to back their team to lose again.

I might have been wrong with the exact scoreline in the Gunners game, but Arsenal were always going to win - more than 57,000 of you voted on the outcome on my predictions page last week and 74% of you agreed with me. I don't think anyone was surprised by the result.

I thought Newcastle United would beat Brighton on Saturday, but they missed Callum Wilson, who was ill. He could be back for this game, though, and would give them the cutting edge they were missing against the Seagulls.

Tompkins' prediction: 2-1