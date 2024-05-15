Man Utd v Newcastle: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Wednesday's game between Manchester United and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Manchester United have lost just one of their 28 Premier League home games against Newcastle (W18 D9), going down 1-0 in December 2013 under David Moyes.

Newcastle have won each of their past three meetings with Manchester United in all competitions, as many as in their previous 21 beforehand (D4 L14). The English team that most recently won four in a row against the Red Devils were Manchester City between 2013 and 2014.

Manchester United have only lost their final home league game in one of the past 16 seasons (W11 D4), going down 2-0 against Cardiff in 2018-19.

Having only won one of their first 10 away league games this season (D2 L7), Newcastle have since won four of their past seven on the road (L3). The Magpies are looking to win back-to-back away league games for just a second time in 2023-24 (also in January/February).

Manchester United have lost nine matches at Old Trafford in all competitions this season; they have never suffered 10 home defeats in a single season before in their history.

Newcastle's Eddie Howe has managed 14 away Premier League games against the division's two Manchester clubs without winning any (D2 L12). In the competition's history, only Steve Bruce (26) has managed more away games in Manchester without ever winning than Howe.

Manchester United have lost both of their last two Premier League games, with Bruno Fernandes absent for both. Since he made his debut in the competition, the Red Devils have won 40% of their league games and averaged 1.3 points per game when he has not started, compared to a 53% win rate and 1.8 points per game when he has been in their starting XI.