Man Utd under-18s score nine against Liverpool

Ethan Wheatley, left, scored a hat-trick - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Before the Manchester United and Liverpool senior sides clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, it was the Manchester club’s youngsters who landed the weekend’s opening blow with a resounding 9-1 victory in the Under-18 Premier League on Saturday morning.

United travelled to Merseyside for the fixture and were given the perfect start by James Scanlon who turned in Finley McAllister’s cross with just 44 seconds gone.

It was to get worse for Liverpool who found themselves trailing 4-0 inside the opening 25 minutes courtesy of an Ethan Wheatley double and a superb solo goal from Ethan Williams.

Wheatley completed his hat-trick after the break, with Scanlon – who made his full international debut for Gibraltar last month – also grabbing a second.

Substitute Gabriele Biancheri then added goals seven and eight for United, before fellow replacement Ashton Missin rounded off the scoring.

The one bright spot for a young Liverpool team was a delicate first-half chip from 15-year-old Joe Bradshaw to make the score 4-1.

Both clubs have a proud history of producing home-grown talent, with injuries forcing Jurgen Klopp to rely heavily on the likes of Conor Bradley and Jarrel Quansah this season.

For United, 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has been one of Erik ten Hag’s standout performers since breaking into the side. Having made his England debut in March, Mainoo seems set to be named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

The win took United 13 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League North table.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.