Man Utd transfer news: Morten Hjulmand expresses Premier League goal amid Old Trafford links

Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand has revealed his goal to play in the Premier League amid links to Manchester United.

Man Utd are being linked with a host of players this summer as they look to continue their rebuild, whether that be under Erik ten Hag or another manager.

The Red Devils struggled for injuries and form in their midfield, though they did have the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes’ quality to keep them going at times. But those were the two shining lights in a disappointing season. This summer, Casemiro is also being linked with a move away.

Hjulmand came through the academy at FC Copenhagen but has grown as a player outside of his native Denmark. After two-and-a-half years at Admira Wacker in Austria, Hjulmand sent 18 months with Lecce, helping them gain promotion to Serie A.

In his sole season in Serie A, Hjulmand played in 35 of Lecce’s 38 matches in a holding role but still managed to record four assists from 26 chances created. He ranked third in Serie A for tackles (90), top for interceptions (72) and third for possessions won in the middle third (120).

His performances earned a move to Sporting CP last summer, and he would go on to become a key component of Ruben Amorim’s title-winning side.

Hjulmand was directly involved in five goals in the league, scoring three and providing two assists, but again that isn’t his game. In his 30 Primeira Liga games, Hjulmand made 60 tackles which was only enough to break into the top 20, though his responsibilities are slightly different playing for a big team.

But he was in the top top for possessions won in the middle third, just two shy of a century. In the top 10 in the Primeira Liga, Hjulmand did win possession in the middle third more times than any Man Utd player did in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes led the way for the Red Devils at 83.

Fernandes is an admirer of Hjulmand, recently praising the Dane for his work at his former club.

“The two in midfield… I love Sporting’s midfield, I love (Hidemasa) Morita and Hjulmand.

“They’re two vital players in Sporting’s game, especially when they have top have more of the ball and be more technically organised.”

It’s praise that Hjulmand has paid attention to, also hinting at a future in the Premier League.

“I’d say that is a destination [Premier League] I could see myself going to in the future,” Hjulmand told Tipsbladet.

“Whether it’s a dream, I don’t know. But it is a goal for me to play in the Premier League one day.”

Of Fernandes’ praise, he added: “It’s always great to receive praise from other big profiles.

“I know he’s a former Sporting player and he’s still a big fan of the club, so it’s great to know he’s still watching. It can only make me happy to receive praise from a player like him.”

Hjulmand has been named in Denmark’s final squad for Euro 2024, but does face a fight to be in their first-choice midfield. There are, of course, two Man Utd players in the Denmark squad, so fans will hope Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund talk up the club to Hjulmand while in Germany.