Man Utd, Tottenham Send Scouts to Euro 2024 in Bid to Gain Edge on PSG-Linked Player

Paris Saint-Germain will look to bolster its midfield this summer, and it has been linked to various players over the past few months. However, one of the newest rumored targets is Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand.

A recent report from journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, and PSG have all been tracking Hjulmand, who had an impressive goal in last Thursday’s 1-1 draw between Denmark and England.

However, Tottenham and Manchester United could be looking to get the upper hand on PSG and the other clubs keen on the player.

According to the Portuguese outlet Record (h/t Sports Witness), Tottenham and Manchester United have sent representatives to Frankfurt this week as their interest in Hjulmand continues to grow.

Nonetheless, he’s ignored the growing interest and made it clear that he wants to stay in Portugal for at least another year.

Additionally, Jacobs mentions that Sporting Lisbon anticipates him staying, and manager Ruben Amorim has requested assurances that he won’t be sold unless his €80 million release clause is met.

Last season, the 24-year-old made 49 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and registering four assists.