Man Utd told to pay €32.5m to agree deal for 21yo German striker, 16 goals last term – report

Manchester United have enquired about the asking price to sign Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier this summer, according to Sport Bild (page 20).

The 21-year-old had his breakthrough season with Hoffenheim last term, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists from 33 Bundesliga appearances.

His progress has caught the eye of United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. It is reported that the Red Devils have recently asked about terms to sign him.

Hoffenheim have pointed out the striker’s €32.5 million (£27.4m) release clause. The buy-out value will reduce by €2.5m (£2.1m) per year starting from the summer of 2025.

Beier will need to adapt to the Premier League

United are set to part ways with Anthony Martial when his contract expires on June 30. They may ideally want a young back-up for Rasmus Hojlund next term.

Beier would fit their transfer policy with his age and potential, but he would need to adapt to the club’s tactics as well as the intensity of the Premier League.

The youngster has impressed with his high pressing and shot-to-goal conversion rate, but he does not have an aerial presence and averages 11 passes per game.

It will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils are prepared to invest £27.4m on the Germany international based on a single campaign in Bundesliga.

They could get someone more experienced and proven like Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla for less. The Moroccan scored 20 goals for the Andalusian outfit last term.

He will enter the final year of his contract next month and could leave for around €25m (£21m).

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com