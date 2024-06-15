Man Utd told to pay £30m to agree deal for 25yo star who made 7.2 recoveries/game – report

Manchester United will need to pay around £30 million to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to the Premier League last year. He was on the radar of Nottingham Forest and Fulham, but decided to continue with Monaco.

However, he is expected to leave the Principality outfit this time around, considering he has no plans of extending his contract expiring at the end of next season.

Sabuncuoglu today claims that Galatasaray have joined the pursuit, but they face competition from the Red Devils, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for his services.

Monaco are aware of the increasing transfer interest and they want £30m to sell him. Meanwhile, Fofana is eyeing £97,500 per week over a period of four seasons.

Fofana would be a good signing to add competition

The Red Devils are most likely to part ways with Sofyan Amrabat when his loan deal expires on June 30.

They may want a young defensive midfielder in their ranks and Fofana would be a good acquisition.

The 25-year-old is one of the best holding midfielders in the French top-flight. In the recent campaign, he made a stunning 7.2 recoveries per game alongside two tackles won.

Fofana also won 50 percent of his ground and aerial duels. He was also brilliant in getting out of tight spaces with his dribbling. He completed 60 percent of his take-ons.

With Casemiro no longer in his prime, the Red Devils need a successor. Fofana would be a like-for-like replacement with similar strengths. His workrate would suit United.

He would be a bargain signing for £30m, but the Red Devils hierarchy would no doubt want to lower the initial fee. They could look to sign him for £25m with future add-ons.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com