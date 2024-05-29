Man Utd target Branthwaite - Thursday's gossip

Manchester United are targeting Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, while Aston Villa are keen on Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

Manchester United are targeting Everton's 21-year-old English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who is valued at between £60-70m. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa are interested in Chelsea's 24-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Independent)

Manchester City are considering a move for Werder Bremen's 28-year-old German goalkeeper Michael Zetterer. (Bild via Sport Witness)

Liverpool are planning to offer 20-year-old Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley a new improved contract. (Teamtalk)

Manchester United are considering a swap deal involving 22-year-old England striker Mason Greenwood and Atletico Madrid's 24-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix. (Star)

Everton and West Ham have opened talks with Burnley over a deal for 22-year-old French defender Maxime Esteve. (L'Equipe - in French)

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, 47, is a contender for the Leicester manager's job. (Mirror)

Real Madrid plan to announce the signing of France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 25, before this summer's Euros. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea have to raise funds through players sales before 30 June to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules. (Sun)

New Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany wants Middlesbrough coach Aaron Danks to join his backroom team. (Mail)

RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and Roma are interested in Manchester City's 28-year-old England midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Sun)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is in talks over a new contract that would see him become one of the highest paid managers in the Premier League. (Mail)

RB Leipzig’s 20-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko is Arsenal's top transfer target this summer. (Mirror)

Rennes and Lyon are set to bid £35m for West Ham's 28-year-old Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd. (Football Insider)