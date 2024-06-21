Man Utd in talks over £30m Mason Greenwood sale - report

SS Lazio are the latest club to register their interest in Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood during the summer transfer window, reports claim, with talks underway over a £30m move.

Greenwood spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Getafe in La Liga after his parent club opted to not reintegrate him back into their first-team set-up after fan protestations.

The 22-year-old had been suspended by United in January 2022 following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault. The charges were later dropped in February 2023 due to "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light".

His return to football came in La Liga with Getafe this past season, where he scored eight goals and created a further six for his teammates in 33 appearances in Spain's top flight.

With his loan now set to expire, it's likely that Greenwood's future lies away from Old Trafford and a number of clubs have registered their interest in signing him.

Lazio are the latest club to show their interest in signing Greenwood, with Mail Sport reporting that the Serie A side have entered talks over a potential £30m deal. Talks are believed to be progressing positively between the two clubs, and any move is likely to see the transfer fee rise because of performance related add-ons.

Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with a potential move for Greenwood this summer, while Getafe have expressed their interest in re-signing him ahead of the 2024/25 season too.

Greenwood seemingly ruled out a return to Getafe recently, however, taking to social media to write: "Incredibly grateful to the Getafe family and fans for an amazing season.

"Thank you for making me feel welcomed and one of your own. I enjoyed every second, alongside my teammates and club. A bitter sweet ending, but it was a pleasure to play for you, I wish you all the best."