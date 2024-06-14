Man Utd Talks For Jarrad Branthwaite May Time Time Amid First Bid

Manchester United have tabled their first bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite but negotiations are expected to be protracted and are likely to take time, according to the Daily Mail.

Branthwaite is Manchester United’s top target as they look to bring in a new defender to their squad this summer.

Manchester United have already thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the defender and the 21-year-old is keen to move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have now moved in with a first bid and made an initial offer of £45m as part of the negotiations.

Everton, who value the centre-back at £72m, are likely to reject the bid and have told Manchester United that he is not for sale.

However, Everton are in need of money from player sales and would be forced to listen to offers of a certain figure for Branthwaite.

But the negotiations between the two clubs are likely to take more time as Manchester United do not want to meet Everton’s asking price.

Manchester United do not want to overspend on a centre-back as it could affect the rest of their transfer window.

They are also intending to bring in a midfielder and striker along with the defender this summer.