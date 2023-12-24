Sir Jim Ratcliffe handed football reins at Man Utd after £1.03bn deal

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will take over the sporting operations of Manchester United

By James Ducker and Tom Morgan

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group will assume total control of football operations at Manchester United after the English giants finally announced the British businessman’s purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club worth just over £1 billion.

Ratcliffe has agreed to pay £1.03bn for a quarter shareholding - the most expensive minority investment in a sports club in history - and will also provide an additional £237m to invest in Old Trafford after a 13-month takeover saga finally reached a conclusion on Christmas Eve.

The $33 a share deal still requires approval from the Premier League, which is expected to take between four and six weeks, and values United at $6.3bn (£4.97bn).

But the Glazers are now set to effectively hand over the running of football entirely to Ineos, who will have full responsibility for all matters related to the pitch, including transfers and the hiring and firing of managers and football staff in a move that will further intensify the spotlight on Erik ten Hag.

Ineos are expected to appoint a new director of football as part of an overhaul of the club’s troubled recruitment operation.

On another dramatic day at United, who had slumped to their 13th defeat of a miserable season after a 2-0 loss at West Ham 24 hours earlier, it emerged that:

Ineos chief financial officer John Reece and Ineos Sport chairman Rob Nevin are expected to join United’s plc board, which is responsible for setting transfer budgets

Sir Dave Brailsford, the Ineos director of sport, and its CEO Jean-Claude Blanc, who is in the running to succeed Richard Arnold as United chief executive, are due to be appointed to the football club board as they prepare to assume influential roles at Old Trafford

Ratcliffe will have first refusal if the Glazers opt to sell more shares in the future amid the Ineos founder’s long-term vision for full control of the club

Former club captain Gary Neville slammed the timing of the announcement and claimed “Manchester United 2023 has been a disgrace to the end”

The Glazers are set to pocket more than £500m from the Ratcliffe deal as fans renewed calls for the full removal of the Americans, who have owned the club since 2005

Club executives faced questions from concerned staff about how football operations will work in the interim with the January transfer window looming.

In a statement released at 4pm on Sunday, which followed a board meeting that morning, United said Ineos had “accepted a request by the [United] board to be delegated responsibility for the management of the club’s football operations”. The club added that would include “all aspects of the men’s and womens’ football operations and academies”, as part of Ratcliffe’s purchase of Glazer and A class shares.

It will be the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and David Gill exited as chief executive in 2013 that the Glazers have taken a backseat on football decisions in what the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said they tentatively hoped would represent “a step forward” for the club “after some very difficult years”.

Ratcliffe vows to return United ‘back where we belong’

Ratcliffe - whose Ineos group also own the French club Nice and Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland - made no attempt to gloss over the on-pitch struggles that have seen United go 10 years without winning the Premier League and currently sit eight points adrift of the top four after a shambolic season to date.

“As a local boy and a lifelong supporter of the club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree a deal with the Manchester United Board that delegates us management responsibility of the football operations of the club,” said the Oldham-born entrepreneur, who was in Barcelona the night United won the Champions League in 1999.

“Whilst the commercial success of the club has ensured there have always been available funds to win trophies at the highest level, this potential has not been fully unlocked in recent times. We will bring the global knowledge, expertise and talent from the wider Ineos Sport group to help drive further improvement at the club, while also providing funds intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford.”

Ratcliffe added: “We are here for the long term and recognise that a lot of challenges and hard work lie ahead, which we will approach with rigour, professionalism and passion. We are committed to working with everyone at the club – the board, staff, players and fans – to help drive the club forward. Our shared ambition is clear: we all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football.”

Telegraph Sport first disclosed on November 23 last year how Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest men, would bid for United the day after the Glazers announced a “strategic review” and formally put the club on the market. Ratcliffe had originally sought to buy the club outright from the Glazers but his bid - and that of his main rival Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani - fell short of the Glazers’ $8bn valuation leading to months of fraught negotiations. Sheikh Jassim eventually pulled out of the running in October with Ratcliffe’s proposal to take a minority stake ultimately swinging a deal in his favour.

Confirmation of a deal had been expected to come weeks ago, with its eventual announcement on Christmas Eve drawing withering criticism from Neville, a vocal critic of the Glazers, on X, formerly Twitter:

Manchester United 2023 has been a disgrace to the end. The timing of this is truly awful and no functioning organisation would even think about it. Anyway all the very best to Jim Radcliffe and I hope he can somehow work out a way to get the club right again and back to being… — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 24, 2023

Ratcliffe is funding his minority purchase through an investment company called “Trawlers Ltd”, which is incorporated on the Isle of Man, and involves no debt. The inspiration for the name derives from a famous quote by Eric Cantona, one of Ratcliffe’s favourite ever United players. At a press conference following an appeal hearing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court in 1995 in the wake of his infamous “kung fu” kick on Crystal Palace fan Matthew Simmons at Selhurst Park, Cantona uttered the memorable line: “When seagulls follow the trawler it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea”.

As well as buying 25 per cent of the so-called B class shares which until now only the Glazers had owned and which carry ten times the voting rights of the Class A shares, Ratcliffe is also purchasing up to 25 per cent of A shares but has agreed to buy these at the same $33 per share price to minimise the risk of any legal action from other minority shareholders.

After a board meeting was convened on Sunday morning to give the belated greenlight to an announcement, Patrick Stewart - who is serving as interim chief executive following Richard Arnold’s departure last month - addressed club staff on a video call from Old Trafford shortly before the news was publicly confirmed.

Stewart told staff that United were looking to determine how football operations will run over the next six weeks or so, until the Ineos deal is sanctioned by the Premier League, and indicated that some of those questions had already been answered internally.

Some staff, including United’s director of data science Dominic Jordan, pressed United on this issue. With the January transfer window due to open in a week, there is understood to be some concern internally about how and what decisions will be made in the immediate future with Ineos not yet formally in situ.

The anticipated presence of Reece and Nevin on the plc board and Brailsford, who is in charge of an audit of United’s football operations and the former Juventus CEO Blanc on the football club board are regarded as significant developments. Reece is one of the co-founders of the petrochemical giant. Brailsford was the former performance director of British cycling, although Ratcliffe will be very much the real power.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will take control of football operations at United - Jon Super for The Telegraph

Although Ineos will not be in place in time to materially influence the January window, changes are expected ahead of the summer, not least around recruitment. Ineos are known to admire Newcastle’s director of football Dan Ashworth and have been looking at a whole host of other figures for potential recruitment positions.

A well placed source told Telegraph Sport: “The Glazers have said to Sir Jim ‘You take over the football side’. Obviously there have been conversations with the full board about budgets and money and Financial Fair Play etc. But in the end the decisions around all the football stuff will be made by Jim and his team.

“The business side and money side and the football side are inextricably linked so it’s not to say that they [the Glazers] are complete bystanders. But Jim isn’t going to do a deal like this and then have his hands tied.”

Joel and Avram Glazer, the United co-chairmen, said: “We are delighted to have agreed this deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos. As part of the strategic review we announced in November 2022, we committed to look at a variety of alternatives to help enhance Manchester United, with a focus on delivering success for our men’s, women’s and academy teams.

“Sir Jim and Ineos bring a wealth of commercial experience as well as significant financial commitment into the Club. And, through Ineos Sport, Manchester United will have access to seasoned high-performance professionals, experienced in creating and leading elite teams from both inside and outside the game.

“Manchester United has talented people right across the club and our desire is to always improve at every level to help bring our great fans more success in the future.”

Redeveloping Old Trafford or a new stadium could cost between £800m and £2bn

Over the coming months, Ratcliffe has set aside another £237m to invest in Old Trafford, which has become a symbol of Glazer neglect at United.

The club confirmed Ineos will provide “a $300 million fund intended to enable future investment into the Club’s infrastructure at Old Trafford, comprising $200 million paid upon the closing of the transaction and a further $100 million by the end of 2024”.

However, sources indicated that Ratcliffe recognises this is just the start of the financing of work required on Old Trafford and United’s Carrington training base and that substantially more investment will be required in the future. Estimates of the cost of redeveloping Old Trafford or the creation of a new stadium on surrounding land are put at between £800m and £2bn.

MUST greeted the news of Ratcliffe’s impending arrival with caution amid concern about the continued presence of the Glazers at the club.

“During 18 years of debt, decay and mismanagement, Manchester United fans have loudly and consistently called for change at our club,” the fans’ group said in a statement.“When the so-called Strategic Review was announced nearly a year ago, it finally appeared that the sale of the club was on the horizon, potentially bringing the new investment and new direction MUFC so clearly needs.

“Against that backdrop, fans have very mixed feelings today. We welcome the investment from a boyhood red, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos company, but many will wish his ownership stake was greater than the initially rumoured 25 per cent. We note the statements that he and his team will control sporting activities, yet puzzle how any organisation can put its very core business in the hands of a minority shareholder, and how that meaningfully works in practice.”

“It is now incumbent on the club’s owners and management to properly explain how this new structure will work, where the new investment will be directed and how it will benefit the team on the field. As the Supporters Trust, we expect to have discussions with the club management and the INEOS team in the near future to understand their plans, and to put to them the very many questions fans have today.

“Today might – just might – be a step forward for Manchester United after some very difficult years. But with the Glazers still in charge, people should understand that United fans will remain sceptical and wait for the proof in the pudding.”

Ratcliffe acquires 25 per cent in Man Utd, as it happened

05:51 PM GMT

So an exciting development

for Manchester United fans. I have to say that I agree with Gary Neville on the timing! But perhaps this is the fresh lease of life that the club needs. We will have further reaction to the Sir Jim Ratcliffe new era on Telegraph Sport over the coming days. Thanks for reading.

05:36 PM GMT

18 years of debt, decay and mismanagement

Manchester United supporters club release ststement citing "18 years of debt, decay and mismanagement" and say Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% stake in the club is not enough to change course ❌ pic.twitter.com/v5qzPMOl5Q — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 24, 2023

05:33 PM GMT

Supporters Trust

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) has released a statement. It welcomed the investment from Ratcliffe but questioned the new structure that will be put in place and demanded a meeting with the INEOS team to understand its plans.

“We note the statements that he and his team will control sporting activities, yet puzzle how any organisation can put its very core business in the hands of a minority shareholder, and how that meaningfully works in practice,” MUST said in a statement.

“It is now incumbent on the club’s owners and management to properly explain how this new structure will work, where the new investment will be directed and how it will benefit the team on the field.”

05:11 PM GMT

What does it all mean for ten Hag?

Here is Jason Burt.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Man Utd arrival puts Erik ten Hag’s future in the spotlight

Ten Hag is smart and ambitious and has also been demanding in the transfer market. He understands the unpopularity of the Glazer family and it would be understandable if he also thought it is in the best interests of United if they had made a clean break.

It was not lost on anyone at United, for example, that even as they gained their biggest away win in the league, the 3-0 victory at Everton in late November, the fans were still chanting for the Americans to go.

The Glazers have not gone. Not yet anyway. But it does appear that Ten Hag will be answering to a new master and, history has shown, when that level of control is taken the manager of the club does not tend to last: Roman Abramovich gave Claudio Ranieri – the “dead man walking” a year at Chelsea and that has continued to be the trend; Mark Hughes was given just over that at Manchester City after Sheikh Mansour’s takeover while Roy Hodgson lasted only a few months following FSG’s acquisition of Liverpool.

It does not help Ten Hag’s cause that United are struggling so badly, especially having not just exited the Champions League but Europe completely. He has a lot of questions to answer on the squad – including the alienation of Jadon Sancho – the recruitment, the coaching and where the team is heading.

The key – beyond the obvious need for results on the pitch – will be the infrastructure Ratcliffe and Ineos put in around Ten Hag with the expectation that a new sporting director will be appointed to replace football director John Murtough and probably a new head of recruitment also and with the chief executive Richard Arnold having already left.

Erik ten Hag, manager of Manchester United has a new boss to answer to - Getty

05:02 PM GMT

From 2018

Chelsea season ticket holder and Britain’s wealthiest man hints at expanding portfolio – but will Sir Jim Ratcliffe buy out Roman Abramovich?

“I am a season ticket holder at Chelsea,” Ratcliffe said. “Have been for years, although I’m a Manchester United fan really. Or was…. It’s not getting any better [at United]. It’s gone from bad to catastrophic. Talk about a glass-half-empty. “If you’ve got the six teams competing at the top of the table – this is last season anyway – you’ve got three who are managed by glass-half-full guys, [Jurgen] Klopp, [Pep] Guardiola and [Mauricio] Pochettino. They get their teams up and energised. “And then you look at Mourinho. He’s so down. He destroyed Luke Shaw last season. And then you’ve got [Arsene] Wenger who [was] miserable and [Antonio] Conte who was down.” “The guy I like is [Diego] Simeone,” he added. “I love him.”

Not sure where that leaves Erik ten Hag! He’s more of a glass half empty type isn’t he?

05:00 PM GMT

A United fan...

... and Chelsea season ticket holder.

In 2022, Ratcliffe saw a last-ditch £4.25bn bid for Chelsea - a club he grew a “split allegiance” for during his time in London - rejected. “I am a season ticket holder at Chelsea,” the billionaire told the Daily Telegraph in 2018. “Have been for years, although I’m a Manchester United fan really. Or was... but it’s not getting any better (at United). “It’s gone from bad to catastrophic. Talk about a glass half-empty.” Things have improved on the field lately, but there is plenty of work to do away from it, which is why so many United fans are grateful that Ratcliffe has bought a stake in the club. He said in October 2022 that he “can’t sit around hoping that one day Manchester United will become available” after Joel and Avram Glazer indicated to him that they did not want to sell. But the following announcement that a full or partial takeover would be considered moved the goalposts, paving the way for Ratcliffe’s investment in United.

04:58 PM GMT

Who is Sir Jim?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has become part owner of Manchester United as one of the UK’s richest men has bought a 25 per cent stake in the club he supported as a boy.

The billionaire has bought a share in the Old Trafford club, worth a reported £1.25billion, after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani withdrew his interest to end a lengthy process where he tried to buy the club outright.

The 71-year-old has a reported net worth £12.5billion thanks to the success of global chemical company Ineos, which has enjoyed exponential growth since he founded it in 1998, and will assume delegated responsibility for the club’s football operations. He will also invest an additional 300 million US dollars (£236.7million) into the club’s infrastructure.

Ratcliffe has been chairman throughout and has seen the company go from 400 employees to 26,000 and annual revenues of around £52.5bn.

Ineos has diversified its interests over the years to incorporate consumer brands and sports interests, which now includes the club Ratcliffe grew up supporting.

Born in Failsworth in 1952, a “quite deep-rooted” passion for United grew as he spent the first 10 years of his life in the Greater Manchester town.

Ratcliffe’s family eventually moved to Hull before he went onto to study chemical engineering at Birmingham University, then gain an MBA from London Business School.

He began his career at Exxon Chemicals before moving to Courtaulds and in 1992 led the buyout of Inspec Group plc, mortgaging his house to help complete that deal.

Six years on, he bought a plant in Antwerp, Belgium from Inspec for £84million and formed Ineos, which has gone onto become a chemical giant.

Ratcliffe - who received a knighthood the 2018 for services to business and investment - remains chairman of the company, which has developed a varied sporting portfolio over recent years.

Ineos Grenadiers are a leading professional cycling team and Sir Ben Ainslie-led Ineos Britannia is the Challenger of Record for the 37th America’s Cup.

The company is principal partner to the Mercedes Formula One team, performance partner to New Zealand’s rugby union teams and supported Eliud Kipchoge’s bid to run a sub-two hour marathon.

Ineos is now looking to take its football ownership to another level, having taken over Swiss Super League team FC Lausanne-Sport in 2017 and acquired Ligue 1 club Nice two years later.

04:53 PM GMT

Here is big Ben

What can we expect from Sir Jim Ratcliffe?



Sir Ben Ainslie, who's worked with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at INEOS Team UK, gives his thoughts on the man who's agreed to buy a 25% stake in Man Utd.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Mew2humhw3 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 24, 2023

04:45 PM GMT

Meet Monsieur Blanc

Jean-Claude Blanc 🇫🇷



Manchester United’s new CEO pic.twitter.com/Dwp6U09Hkc — 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 (@UtdEra_) December 24, 2023

He was a marketing exec at PSG. And he was also the CEO at Juventus. The famously well-run Juventus, yes.

04:43 PM GMT

Timeline of the Glazer era

March 2003 - The Glazers, fronted by Malcolm, buy a 2.9 per cent stake in the club after a £9million investment and steadily increase their holding over the next two years.

May 2005 - Now owning more than 50 per cent of the club, the Glazers make a formal takeover bid. Their holding increases to 76 per cent.

June 2005 - Takeover is accepted and completed with the Glazers, having loaded £525m of debt onto the club, now owning 98 per cent of shares. Fan revolt begins with Glazer family members needing police protection on their first visit to Old Trafford and protest club FC United of Manchester formed.

May 2006 - ‘Love United Hate Glazer’ banners appear at Old Trafford for first time.

May 2010 - The anti-Glazer ‘green and gold’ campaign gathers momentum with a protest before the final game of the 2009-10 season.

August 2012 - Club listed on the New York stock exchange with the Glazer family making profit from selling a portion of their shares.

May 2014 - Malcolm Glazer dies but the operating of the club is not affected.

April 2021 - Joel Glazer is revealed as one of the main players behind the plans for the ill-fated Super League, reigniting supporter anger. Disgruntled fans break into the training ground to protest.

May 2021 - Up to 10,000 United fans break into Old Trafford amid a vociferous protest against the owners which led to the Premier League game with Liverpool being called off.

August 2022 - Protest march takes place ahead of Premier League clash with Liverpool.

November 2022 - The Glazer family announce they are “exploring strategic alternatives” including a sale of the club.

February 2023 - Bids received for the club. Ratcliffe’s Ineos firm and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar go public with their intentions to buy out the Glazers but there are thought to be other parties interested in either a full takeover or making significant investment.

March 2023 - Ratcliffe says he will not pay a “stupid” price after his team held talks with the club.

March 2023 - Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus confirms he has submitted a bid to buy United. Zilliacus, founder and chairman of investment company Mobile FutureWorks, heads the third group to have publicly declared interest.

April 2023 - Manchester United Supporters Trust calls for a potential takeover to be concluded “without further delay”.

April 2023 - A group of Manchester United fans protest against the Glazer family and demand a full sale of the club ahead of the Premier League match against Aston Villa.

May 2023 - Ratcliffe is now the second richest person in the UK, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, with an estimated wealth of almost £30billion.

May 2023 - An LGBTQ+ activist from Qatar, Dr Nasser Mohamed, says “people need to be worried” about Sheikh Jassim’s bid to buy United.

June 2023 - Sheikh Jassim waits to hear whether his fifth and final offer for has been successful, according to sources close to the Qatari.

June 2023 - Supporters block the entrance to the club’s Megastore to protest against the Glazer family amid the ongoing ownership saga.

August 2023 - Thousands of United fans stay behind at Old Trafford to protest against the Glazers’ ownership after a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest.

September 2023 - Manchester United’s valuation on the New York Stock Exchange plummets by more than £500m in the wake of a report that the Glazers have decided not to sell.

October 2023 - Sheikh Jassim withdraws from the process to buy Manchester United.

October 2023 - Manchester United report a Premier League record revenue figure of £648.4m for the year ending June 30. The figure is 11 per cent up from the previous year but the club still report a loss of £42.1m.

November 2023 - Richard Arnold steps down as United chief executive after less than two years in the job, with Patrick Stewart taking interim control.

December 24, 2023: Ratcliffe’s deal to purchase 25 per cent stake in club is confirmed.

04:36 PM GMT

James Ducker: 'Glazers’ money grab shows them for what they are'

At least now we can drop the last vestiges of pretence. Manchester United’s so-called “strategic review” was, they told us, “designed to enhance the club’s future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially”. It would, they said, “strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club’s commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders”. Of course, the only line that carried any real weight was the one directly attributed to Joel and Avram Glazer, the United co-chairmen, who explained that “throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders and various stakeholders”. Strip out the bit about “our fans”, whose wishes have been ignored for the best part of 18 years, and the essence of the strategic review was laid bare: a money grab, designed not to “enhance the club’s future growth” but to swell the bank balance of six siblings in Florida. Bottom line over scoreline, as some staff at United describe the Glazer era. It was ever thus.

Read more here.

04:19 PM GMT

Blanc, Brailsford and Ratcliffe - can they save United?

Jean-Claude Blanc (L) and Dave Brailsford (C) have joined United's board of directors - Getty Images/Jean Catuffe

04:13 PM GMT

'Sir Jim and INEOS bring a wealth of commercial experience'

Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer:

We are delighted to have agreed this deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS. As part of the strategic review we announced in November 2022, we committed to look at a variety of alternatives to help enhance Manchester United, with a focus on delivering success for our men’s, women’s and Academy teams. Sir Jim and INEOS bring a wealth of commercial experience as well as significant financial commitment into the Club. And, through INEOS Sport, Manchester United will have access to seasoned high-performance professionals, experienced in creating and leading elite teams from both inside and outside the game. Manchester United has talented people right across the Club and our desire is to always improve at every level to help bring our great fans more success in the future.

04:06 PM GMT

'We all want to see United back where we belong'

First reaction from Ratcliffe:

As a local boy and a lifelong supporter of the Club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree a deal with the Manchester United Board that delegates us management responsibility of the football operations of the Club. Whilst the commercial success of the Club has ensured there have always been available funds to win trophies at the highest level, this potential has not been fully unlocked in recent times. We will bring the global knowledge, expertise and talent from the wider INEOS Sport group to help drive further improvement at the Club, while also providing funds intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford. We are here for the long term and recognise that a lot of challenges and hard work lie ahead, which we will approach with rigour, professionalism and passion. We are committed to working with everyone at the Club – the Board, staff, players and fans – to help drive the Club forward. Our shared ambition is clear: we all want to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football.

04:01 PM GMT

Breaking: Manchester United reaches agreement for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to acquire up to 25 per cent stake

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) announced today that it has entered into an agreement under which Chairman of INEOS, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will acquire 25 per cent of Manchester United’s Class B shares and up to 25 per cent of Manchester United’s Class A shares and provide an additional $300 million intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford.

As part of the transaction, INEOS has accepted a request by the Board to be delegated responsibility for the management of the Club’s football operations. This will include all aspects of the men’s and women’s football operations and Academies, alongside two seats on the Manchester United PLC board and the Manchester United Football Club boards.

The joint ambition is to create a world-class football operation building on the Club’s many existing strengths, including the successful off-pitch performance that it continues to enjoy.

03:54 PM GMT

Timeline: The rise of Ratcliffe's Ineos

03:39 PM GMT

Man Utd is Ratcliffe's latest sporting venture

03:26 PM GMT

'Welcome To Manchester'

A billboard outside Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium shows Sir Jim Ratcliffe alongside the slogan 'Welcome To Manchester' - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

03:11 PM GMT

'Manchester United 2023 has been a disgrace to the end'

Reaction from former Man Utd captain Gary Neville:

Manchester United 2023 has been a disgrace to the end. The timing of this is truly awful and no functioning organisation would even think about it. Anyway all the very best to Jim Radcliffe and I hope he can somehow work out a way to get the club right again and back to being something respectable on and off the pitch.

02:55 PM GMT

Deft deal-making and patience got Sir Jim Ratcliffe in pole position for Manchester United takeover

As Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim grew frustrated and withdrew his bid, the British billionaire adopted a more flexible and creative approach. Read more from Tom Morgan and James Ducker on how the English billionaire got himself in the box seat at his boyhood club.

02:49 PM GMT

Sir Jim Ratcliffe must ensure Manchester United suffer no more Donny van de Beek mishaps

James Ducker wrote this comment piece earlier in the week on what Ratcliffe needs to change at Manchester United.

When Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Sport group finally take charge of football operations at Manchester United, and begin the process of unravelling years of shambolic recruitment, they could do worse than adopt the mantra: ‘No more Donny van de Beeks’. In reality, there are any number of players who could be held up as symbols of an incoherent, scattergun, wasteful, negligent transfer policy over the past decade and more.

Read more from James here...

02:31 PM GMT

Breaking: Ratcliffe's 25 per cent purchase of Man Utd to be confirmed

By Tom Morgan and James Ducker

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s long-awaited 25 per cent purchase of Manchester United will be confirmed this afternoon after a 13-month takeover saga, with the Ineos owner paying an estimated £1.25 billion – the most expensive ever minority investment in a sports club.

Telegraph Sport first disclosed on November 23 last year how Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest men, would bid after the club was formally put on the market a day earlier.

Now, after months of delays and fraught negotiations, the Ineos owner is finally being handed the keys to Old Trafford on Christmas Eve as minority co-owner with sporting control.

The Glazers have been majority shareholders of United since 2005 but it now remains to be seen whether co-chairmen Joel and Avram take more of a backseat or seek to work closely with Ratcliffe going forward.

Subject to Premier League approval, which is expected to take around six to eight weeks, the Glazers have agreed a $33-a-share deal that sees the petrochemicals tycoon acquire 25 per cent.

That represents a premium of around 75 per cent on the club’s recent values of around just over £2.5bn.

The Glazers are set to pocket around £650 million as Ineos acquire an equal split of both A and B shares, the latter of which carry greater voting rights and have been held exclusively by the American family. United fans – who have long protested for the removal of the Glazers – are likely to react angrily to the prospect of the family landing another huge cash windfall.

The club have suffered a turbulent time on the pitch this season, having lost a total of 13 games in all competitions. Erik ten Hag’s men sit a lowly eighth in the Premier League after a 2-0 defeat away to West Ham on Saturday, 12 points off leaders Arsenal.

