Man Utd suffer 13th defeat of season as West Ham pile pressure on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United slipped to eighth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 defeat away to West Ham - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Manchester United’s travelling supporters filed out of the London Stadium in their hundreds with more than 10 minutes remaining and who could blame them?

Those who stayed witnessed another miserable 90 minutes in which United failed to score for the fourth successive game and suffer their 13th defeat of the season – the most before Christmas since 1930-31. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is still yet to hit the back of the net or register an assist in the Premier League.

These are dark days indeed for United, whose former manager David Moyes saw his team bounce back from the Carabao Cup thrashing by Liverpool, albeit with some help from the visitors.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana allowed Jarrod Bowen a second bite at the cherry for his goal, while teenager Kobbie Mainoo’s mistake was taken advantage of by Mohammed Kudus.

Jarrod Bowen celebrates with his West Ham United team-mates - Action Images/John Sibley

Mainoo was one of three teenagers named in United’s starting line-up, which included debutant defender Willy Kambwala, and it was hard on the 18-year-old to find himself at fault for the Kudus goal.

Bowen has now scored 11 League goals for West Ham this season and what United would give for a striker in his form. Their £72 million signing Hojlund got nowhere near breaking his domestic duck and his replacement, Marcus Rashford, was not much better.

United have not scored a goal for over six hours and have netted only 18 goals in their 19 League games so far this season. No wonder the home crowd taunted manager Erik ten Hag with chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.

If only it were that easy for the Old Trafford club, who are still waiting to confirm Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment and whose problems stretch much further than the man in the dug-out.

West Ham up to sixth after Man Utd win: as it happened

02:58 PM GMT

Jarrod Bowen spoke to the BBC

“It was never going to be a walk in the park. Manchester United are a really top side in this league. Second half we kept at it, kept plugging away, and got the goal. Then more importantly we got the second goal quite soon after and then made it more comfortable for us going into the last 10 minutes.”

02:51 PM GMT

What next for these two sides?

It’s a home game to Villa on Boxing Day for Manchester United. You fear for them, you really do. As for West Ham? They do not play until the 28th and it’s an unenviable trip to Arsenal.

02:42 PM GMT

Goalscorer Kudus speaks

“As an attacker that’s what I’m here to do, to put the ball into the back of the net. Most importantly we got the three points. This is the perfect day for the fans and we wish them a happy Christmas.”

02:41 PM GMT

In any case, this isn't just about one performance, is it?

It’s about many of them. Where the team are at in a broader context is where they have been for the last decade? A second season under Erik ten Hag and it is the same story as it was under Van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer. That of some progress but improvement which has not been sustained in any meaningful way. You feel that another manager will come in and begin the cycle again.

You look at what Moyes is doing at West Ham, though and think that there has to be someone who can get something better than this out of Man Utd?

02:39 PM GMT

How bad was that from Erik ten Hag's men?

It would be easy to make out that this Man Utd performance was shocking. That may be the narrative in the coming days but it wasn’t. Not really. It was still a fair distance from being “good”, though. It’s just where they are right now. Their 28 points from 18 games (1.6 per game) is a fair reflection. Yes there have a whole heap of injuries and suspensions but that cannot be used as an excuse.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes looks dejected after the match

The players are not good enough as a team. They were the better side in the first half but you cannot expect to win games if you are struggling to create clear chances. You rely on your defenders not making mistakes – they did today – and getting a bit lucky at the other end. At the moment you just do not truly expect them to win any game they play. It’s a coin-toss at best.

02:32 PM GMT

Paul Scholes on TNT Sports...

“Marcus Rashford last year was brilliant, again he can’t find the form, he can’t find the net. The hardest thing to do as a coach is to teach your team to score goals. In the past I think that quality has been there it’s just that at this moment in time it has been lacking.”

02:28 PM GMT

FULL-TIME: West Ham United 2 Manchester United 0

Three points for David Moyes and his side, bouncing back from that Anfield thumping in the week. United got a creditable result at Anfield last Sunday but this is their 13th defeat of the season and they slip further into the mire with another average performance – especially in the second-half.

West Ham came out in the second-half, made a few changes and scored two quick goals to kill the game off. United didn’t really offer anywhere near enough before or after the goals. A team going nowhere at the moment. Will their manager be going somewhere, though...?

02:25 PM GMT

90+3 mins - West Ham 2 Man Utd 0

Six minutes of added time here. Man Utd will probably be glad when they are over. The FA Cup is still to come but their season is looking like sliding into irrelevance with little of any significance to play for.

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London stadium in London, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Most importantly, where are the goals? They actually scored plenty in the Champions League but that is when their defence was the leakiest. Even in their mediocrity they are inconsistent.

02:22 PM GMT

90 mins - West Ham 2 Man Utd 0

West Ham come again in search for a third. Probably difficult to argue that they do not deserve this win now, though. A bit of a scramble in the box through a variety of mishit and blocked shots, but it remains 0-0 as the flag goes up against Rashford.

You look at the United side and wonder just what they offer? Very little today. A few chances from Garnacho but he didn’t take them.

Paqueta gets a MOTM award for his two assists.

02:20 PM GMT

88 mins - West Ham 2 Man Utd 0

If this stays as it is, Man Utd will be in eighth position, two points behind West Ham in sixth. Newcastle in between them. United’s goal drought goes on and their record against teams who are half-decent is so, so poor. They seem incapable of punching remotely above their weight. Such a group of underachievers.

02:16 PM GMT

86 mins - West Ham 2 Man Utd 0

Results – and to a lesser extent performances – like this from Man Utd put that 0-0 into perspective. It all becomes quickly forgotten and irrelevant. In fairness, it was always in danger of giving Erik ten Hag the briefest of moments of respite from pressure. Now it may as well have not happened. Mind you, he’d be in a far worse position had they got thumped at Anfield and now been losing here.

Credit to West Ham, though, they have shown much more intent and quality in this half and have been rewarded for it. Speaking of Anfield performances, that 5-1 in the week is becoming a distant memory...

02:14 PM GMT

82 mins - West Ham 2 Man Utd 0

A moment of excellence and an error followed by a lovely finish and United are starting at another loss. Hmmm. They are without plenty of first-choice players here but that is no excuse. They just have not been good enough. Again, it has not been an appalling showing but that matters not a jot. It’s whether you win or lose and this could be their 13th defeat in all competitions. That is just poor.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks dejected after Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United (not pictured) scores their team's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium

02:08 PM GMT

GOAAAL! KUDUS PUNISHES MAINOO'S MISTAKE!

That surely is the game for West Ham now...

Mainoo has a ball come across him on the United centre-circle but he is too lax, tries to trap it and fails which sends Kudus through, via Paqueta. He bears down on goal and moves to the right before getting a low shot away with his right foot. It goes through Evans’ legs and passed the outstretched right arm of Onana to nestle in the side netting. Lovely finish, whatever Mainoo’s mess-up.

Mohammed Kudus on the scoresheet again! 🤩



Great goal. Even better celebration! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TTexXu8whe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 23, 2023

West Ham 2 Man Utd 0

02:07 PM GMT

76 min - West Ham 1 Man Utd 0

United have hardly been terrible but neither have they been that slick, shown that much intent, intensity or quality in the final third. They have now paid the price for all of those things after a moment of brilliance from Paqueta.

Bowen has another shot from the right which Onana saves. Ward-Prowse picks up the rebound and West Ham fans cry for a penalty as he is being held - or so they think - by Pellistri but not sure there is much in that. Football is a semi-contact sport.

02:04 PM GMT

74 min - West Ham 1 Man Utd 0

Right, what have you got Man Utd? Pellistri is on for the visitors.

02:01 PM GMT

GOAAAL! WEST HAM TAKE THE LEAD

It’s Jarrod Bowen to finish off a wonderful move from West Ham! Albeit a bit luckily.

Bowen on the right sends it centrally to Paqueta who dinks one superbly over the top for Bowen to pick up again on the right side of the box. It’s just Bowen and Onana and Onana saves initially only for the ball to cannon back off Bowen and into the back of the net...

West Ham make the breakthrough! 🤩



Jarrod Bowen gets his 11th goal of the season to give the Hammers the lead! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DMzINrowLX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 23, 2023

West Ham 1 Man Utd 0

02:00 PM GMT

69 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

A slick move from United (down the left, again) ends with them winning a corner as Shaw’s cross is sent behind. Better. This is a game where both teams have been 7/10 at best. Probably 6/10. Hardly a hatful of chances. A few, though.

01:58 PM GMT

68 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Mavropanos is down in the United box. Onana helps him up. Think he clashed heads with a United defender. He looks fine.

01:57 PM GMT

65 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Debut man Kambwala has been decent today. He has not been tested all that much, mind you. Fernandes lets fly, from space, 30 yards out and he leans back and it’s not a good shot in the slightest. It brings out a warranted “weeeeey!” from the home fans. Sometimes you see that from a shot that just narrowly misses the post, which is silly. A lot of silliness in football these days...

West Ham United's English striker #20 Jarrod Bowen (R) crosses the ball in front of Manchester United's Conoglese-born French defender #53 Willy Kambwala

01:54 PM GMT

62 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Man Utd fans continue with a tiresome seasonal chant about Liverpool residents’ supposed hunger. About time it died out, isn’t? I mean, they sang it for years when their best player was none other than definitely 100 per cent Scouser Wayne Rooney... at the very best it’s very silly.

Anyway, United attack down the left with Garnacho – as has so often been the case today – but they cannot get a shot away. West Ham have defended well. Both sides cancelling each other out here, but United with more of the ball.

01:50 PM GMT

59 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

That Bowen chance has injected a little more life into the London Stadium. Stats show United have had 318 passes to West Ham’s 180-something.

Antony goes into a dead end at the right corner. Soucek snuffs out any threat and it ends with Antony on the floor after a free-kick. He doesn’t protest too much, mind you.

01:46 PM GMT

56 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Onana with a fine save! West Ham corner, Bowen beats Antony to the header which is towards the middle of the goal and high and the Man Utd keeper leaps high to tip it over the bar. Fairly powerful and a crucial save from Onana there.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen heads at goal

Onana saves

Hojlund off, Rashford on. The Dane has not done much today but he has not really had the chance to...

01:45 PM GMT

54 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Rashford is getting undressed on the bench. United certainly need something. Bowen and Emerson link up well on the left but the latter’s cross from inside the box is blocked by a white shirt. Wan-Bissaka left his man there...

01:43 PM GMT

52 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

West Ham get a free-kick from a promising position. Crossable, not shootable, though. The ball is swung in from the left but there’s a couple of off-ball tussles and a few players end up in a heap on the floor – including Zouma and Evans.

01:40 PM GMT

50 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Well, unfortunately the second half has begun where the first one ended. I mean, temporally that is what always happens, but it is happened stylistically as well.

Fernandes is booked for hauling down Kudus and having a whinge at the referee, flinging his arms around as if he has suffered a great injustice.

01:38 PM GMT

47 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Kudus crosses from the right, Ward-Prowse at the back post but he nods it backwards rather than forwards... intentionally.

United then get an opening down the other end. Garnacho sends in Shaw on the left, his cross is difficult for Fernandes to do much more with from eight yards out than head it goalwards but it is too high and too loopy.

Man Utd’s goal drought goes on...

01:36 PM GMT

KICK-OFF! Second half gets going

Atmosphere pretty flat-sounding at London Stadium.

01:35 PM GMT

Right, the second-half is about to start

Let’s hope there is a bit more in it than the first...

01:23 PM GMT

Matt Law at the London Stadium

There were a few boos when referee Simon Hooper blew for half-time. It’s been a decidedly sleepy first half from both teams. Garnacho failed to take the best chance and Soucek went close with a header just before the break. Surely this can only get better...

01:20 PM GMT

HALF-TIME: West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

United’s turn for a free-kick from distance on the right. Nothing comes of it and that is half-time. Not an awful lot of attacking prowess or chances from either side but it wasn’t a complete stinker of an opening half.

01:19 PM GMT

45+3 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Evans booked for dissent after he fouls Kudus, charging down on the touchline. West Ham have a free-kick about 45 yards out. Soucek gets on the end of it with his head but it goes wide. Under a bit too much pressure from the defence.

01:17 PM GMT

45 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Three minutes of added time here and United send in a free-kick from distance but West Ham see it out.

01:15 PM GMT

43 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Good cross in from Antony on the right, across the face of goal, Mavropanos has a think about sticking a leg out but doesn’t. The angle is too difficult for Garnacho to do anything but lash it into the side-netting.

01:14 PM GMT

41 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Fernandes is fouled just outside the box by Emerson but United do not win a free kick? Not sure what happened there. Offside most likely. Shaw is then fouled on the break by Kudus, who gets a yellow card for pulling the full-back down on the half-way line.

01:11 PM GMT

38 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Garnacho in again on the left but it is blocked and deflected behind, this time it came from a Paqueta error. West Ham defend a corner.

Mainoo ends the follow-up attack with a fairly tame shot that rolls along the ground but Areola can only deflect it behind for a corner. Not the best save but it is a save nonetheless.

01:07 PM GMT

35 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Best chance of the game! A poor pass back towards his defence from Kudus is picked up by Antony who waits and then sends through Garnacho on the left. He’s one-on-one but can’t quite get the ball out from under his feet and into a good position and fires it straight at Areola from close range! Should have done better from there. Or rather, should have got himself into a better position to shoot...

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2023 Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts Action Image

01:05 PM GMT

34 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Not a great deal of action at the moment, really. That promising start has petered out for both sides. Would they both be happy with a draw? I mean, probably not too displeased.

01:03 PM GMT

31 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Shaw releases Garnacho on the left, he gets to the byline but his cross finds the West Ham keeper.

01:00 PM GMT

29 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Soucek has a cut on his... cheek? And is told that he has to receive treatment, which he does, on the pitch. A clash of heads with his team-mate Emerson.

12:59 PM GMT

27 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Hojlund chases a ball over the top and it momentarily looks promising for the visitors, but Mavropanos neatly hooks it clear and stops any danger.

Man Utd under a bit more pressure now – Coufal crosses from the right but Shaw clears... for now.

12:56 PM GMT

26 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Ward-Prowse takes the corner but United head and then kick their lines clear before West Ham come again...

12:56 PM GMT

24 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Paqueta gets tangled up on the touchline with Mainoo and goes down but I think he’ll be fine. Probably just had his foot stood on.

Ward-Prowse has a cross and wins a corner...

12:53 PM GMT

22 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

It like Kudus has a good chance to pull one back from Bowen but it’s obvious he’s going to try the cutback and he’s offside anyway...

12:52 PM GMT

21 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Not a great deal of service for Hojlund so far but he gets a pass in the box from Fernandes but he cannot control the ball, nor out-muscle Zouma as the loose ball crosses the touchline.

12:50 PM GMT

19 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

It’s 0-0 and neither side has had the better of the game so far. A couple of half-chances apiece. A fair bit of intent from both sides, though.

12:48 PM GMT

16 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Bowen gets a nod-back from a long ball just outside the box. He jinks left to make space to get the shot away but it’s a fairly weak scuff with his left. Hard one to get right with him going in one direction, the ball in another and the goal in a relatively awkward position. Poor execution still, though.

12:46 PM GMT

14 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

United with a little passage of play, knocking it around and being patient as they try to advance. Fairly slick passing until Antony hits it and then West Ham break... the counter attack is broken down as Coufal goes to ground to easily after a tussle with Shaw. He ends up getting his hand trodden on so stays down for a bit. Painful, but Man Utd win a free kick as the referee spots that simulation.

West Ham United's Czech defender Vladimir Coufal has his fingers trodden on - Getty Images/Ben Stansall

12:44 PM GMT

12 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Garnacho wins a Man Utd corner after driving through the left side of West Ham’s defence. Tries to beat the men to the get to the byline but his cross is deflected behind. The corner ultimately comes to nothing. The game is coming to life a bit more now.

12:42 PM GMT

10 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Garnacho and Shaw link up on the left and the left-back gets United’s first shot away from the edge of the box. It’s deflected, though, and finds its way safely to the hands of Areola.

12:40 PM GMT

8 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

United get a bit penned in in their box, with the ball at their feet but a big boot by Shaw seems them out of danger and they actually keep the ball on the left of midfield. A fairly sedate start to the game, that Emerson chance aside.

West Ham's Vladimir Coufal, left, is challenged by Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London stadium in London

12:38 PM GMT

6 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

McTominay drives through the midfield and sends it out wide to the right but he can’t find the man out there, just a tad too hard.

12:36 PM GMT

4 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

Chance for West Ham! And a good one... Emerson gets a shot away from just inside the box, fires it to the right of Onana who makes a comfortable save, palming it away to the right. Decent chance, though you would expect the keeper to save that 999 times out of 1,000.

12:34 PM GMT

3 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

The ball just being knocked around in midfield mostly. Until Jonny Evans knocks it straight out of play for a West Ham throw.

12:32 PM GMT

1 min - West Ham 0 Man Utd 0

It’s Man Utd with the ball in the early stages. Well, literally the first minute.

12:31 PM GMT

KICK-OFF!

We are under way in Stratford.

12:29 PM GMT

We're nearly ready to get going

Predictions? Could be a messy one for United would be mine.

12:23 PM GMT

How long has Erik ten Hag got left at this club?

Their next handful of fixtures are so-so. After this they have Villa at home, Forest away, Spurs at home and then the reverse of this fixture after Wolves away.

Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United arrives ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium on December 23, 2023 in London, England

In fairness when you are in a rut like this club are then no fixture is really a free hit. Nerves and lack of composure set in... and then it all spirals. That said, win the next two and things look a hell of a lot rosier for the permanently roll-necked Dutchman.

12:16 PM GMT

Man Utd wary of January transfer threat because ‘FFP rules have real teeth’

Manchester United are likely to have to tighten their belts in the transfer market next year as the club bid to ensure they do not flout Premier League financial rules like Everton, football director John Murtough has warned. Murtough has said they will not be busy in the January window with the focus on trimming their squad rather than adding to it.

Read more here.

12:12 PM GMT

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

12:07 PM GMT

Yet another centre-back pairing for Man Utd this season...

They currently have 10 players out including Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Martinez and Varane. Depleted or what?

12:03 PM GMT

Limp surrender at Liverpool shows why West Ham fans are split on David Moyes

Jürgen Klopp declared by Jarrod Bowen as his favourite player outside the Liverpool squad just before kick-off, and by half-time in this thrashing the West Ham forward could be forgiven for hoping there was some not-so subtle tapping-up happening. He showed why Klopp regards him so highly at Anfield, but only when the tie was over. There were some jeers at half-time among the 6,000 fans who had travelled to Anfield, their 400-mile round trip rewarded with no shots on goal until the 71st minute. By the time Bowen found the top corner, his team were three goals down and Liverpool’s name was virtually in the semi-final hat. They added a couple more goals to make sure.

Read more from Mike McGrath on why West Ham fans are divided over their manager.

11:52 AM GMT

Who is Willy Kambwala?

Defender Willy Kambwala makes his debut - Getty Images

Age: 19

Position: Centre-back

Height: 6ft3in

Joined club: August 2020 from Sochaux

The biography of the DR Congo-born defender on the club’s official website is pretty scant:

“After captaining France Under-16s, the centre-back arrived with a big reputation for his quality and leadership skills,” it reads.

He is, though, the 248th graduate from the Man Utd youth system to feature in the men’s first team. He takes number 53 on the back of his shirt. He was on the bench last week against Liverpool.

11:43 AM GMT

And those starting XIs, side-by-side, in full

11:35 AM GMT

And Man Utd's is too

They are one of the teams that do their starting line-ups on Twitter/X in a frankly ludicrous numerical order (see below):

That is, apart from the goalkeeper, for some reason. Because people mistakenly believing Onana is in a midfield role is plain wrong but it’s OK for them to think that defender Willy Kambwala is playing as a striker.

So here it is in rough formation order:

Starting XI: Onana, Evans, Shaw, Antony, McTominay, Garnacho, Hojlund, Fernandes, Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Mainoo

Substitutes: Bayindir, Amrabat, Rashford, Eriksen, Reguilon, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Hannibal, Bennett

11:31 AM GMT

West Ham's team is in...

Starting XI: Areola, Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma (c), Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen

Substitutes: Fabianski, Johnson, Creswell, Fornals, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer, Mubama

11:29 AM GMT

The visitors arrive

United’s recent record at this stadium:

May 7 2023: Lost 1-0

September 19 2021: Won 2-1

December 5 2020: Won 3-1

July 22 2020: Drew 1-1

11:19 AM GMT

Some happy memories of West Ham Utd away for Man Utd fans

09:25 AM GMT

Ten Hag: ‘We have to improve – and we can definitely improve’

Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage for West Ham against Manchester United at the London Stadium. Both teams come into the game in fairly mixed form. West Ham have been in very good recent form before their 5-1 Carabao Cup drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in the week, which has heaped more pressure on David Moyes from his team’s fanbase.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been in the type of form that has typified their status over the last decade. Patchy and without any real or sustained improvement. Yes, their last game against Liverpool at Anfield was a decent point, but that is in the context of how poorly they have performed against their biggest rivals in the last six or seven years. In any case, it will all be forgotten should they lose today.

Meanwhile Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag has told his misfiring players they must find the solutions to end their acute goal shortage, reports Richard Tanner.

The under-pressure United manager has faced numerous problems in an under-whelming season so far but arguably the biggest has been his team’s lack of fire power.

They have managed only 18 goals in 17 Premier League games this season – only the bottom four clubs have a worse record – and they have scored 22 fewer than current top scorers Manchester City.

Following their failure to find the net against Bournemouth (3-0), Bayern Munich (1-0) and Liverpool (0-0), United arrive at West Ham looking to avoid a fourth consecutive blank for the first time since October-November 1992.

“We know we have to improve – and we can definitely improve,” said Ten Hag. “It is not about one player, it is about a group of all of us. My philosophy is that we have to attack with 11.

“We have to get the movement better, decision-making on the ball has to be better and we have to be more clinical – the best chance in the Liverpool game was ours.”

Marcus Rashford, last season’s leading scorer with 30 in all competitions, has scored only twice, £70 million signing Rasmus Hojland is still searching for his elusive first Premier League goal, Anthony Martial and Alesandro Garnacho have one apiece in the Premier League while Antony has drawn a blank.

It means midfielder Scott McTominay, who was not even in the staring line-up for the first three months of the season, is United’s leading League scorer with five.

Ten Hag remains confident that the goals will come from Rashford and Hojland in particular.

“I’m always very supportive of players and I know, especially front players, they need more trust and support from a manager,” he added. “I have a strong belief in Hojlund and in Rashford that they are capable of scoring a lot of goals. Rashford, last year under me, he proved he can score many goals when he’s at his best.

“He’s training well. It can always be better, but I think he’s a very experienced player and he knows how top football works. He knows he has to take the responsibility and I’m sure he will do that and he will line up [end the drought] himself.

“I have a similar feeling and opinion about Hojlund, because he has shown, at the highest level, in the Champions League that he can score goals. His mentality is great, he is a very good performer in stress, he deals with that.

“But it is not only about Hojlund. We have to work as a group, as a team, on our attacking game, but they are capable of scoring a lot of goals.”

Bruno Fernandes is back from suspension to face the Hammers but Diogo Dalot is banned after his red card at Anfield. And Victor Lindelof has joined United’s lengthy injury list after having surgery and faces two weeks out.