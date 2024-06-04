Man Utd submit opening bid to sign Neves from Benfica

Manchester United have already submitted a proposal of £51 million to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves, according to Record (page 10).

The Red Devils are aiming to bolster the defensive midfield department and it was reported yesterday that Neves is an ‘important element’ for the new squad.

United have reportedly made an opening offer of £51m to sign the 19-year-old, but this was swiftly rejected by Benfica president Rui Costa.

The midfielder currently has a release clause worth £102m in his contract. Benfica are reluctant to negotiate anything less than £85m for his transfer.

Neves would be a superb signing for long-term success

Neves had a good full season with Benfica last term. He had a passing success rate of 90 percent, winning almost six ground and aerial duels per game.

He also won two tackles per outing with 6.4 recoveries. The teenager also completed over 60 percent of his dribbles, exhibiting superb ball control in midfield.

The Portuguese could form a superb pivot alongside Kobbie Mainoo. He has shown a lot of maturity at a tender age and would be a brilliant signing for long-term success.

Bruno Fernandes has already described him as an ‘excellent‘ player and would like him to join United.

Benfica are currently eyeing £85m for his potential sale, United could lower the initial fee by including easily achievable performance add-ons.

There will be competition from other elite European clubs, but the presence of compatriots Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot could play a key role in luring him to Old Trafford.

Stats from Sofascore.com.