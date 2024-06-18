Man Utd to submit official bid for Spain int’l today as big update emerges, to go concrete for him – report

Manchester United are expected to formulate an official offer for Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez today, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Inter Milan are already in talks with the representatives of the one-cap Spain international, but the Red Devils are serious about signing him and are ready to take concrete actions.

Man United snapped up Andre Onana from Inter last summer as a replacement for David de Gea, and while the Cameroon international ended up making most saves (149) during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, he was not always convincing.

The Old Trafford club also signed Turkey international Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, but he has not been able to displace Onana and it appears manager Erik ten Hag wants another option to keep the Cameroonian on his toes.

Bayindir has been linked with an exit and Martinez could come in as his replacement and provide much-needed quality cover and competition for Onana.

The former RB Leipzig goalie is also comfortable with playing out from the back having spent time at the Barcelona academy as a youth player, and it appears that is one quality which has attracted Man United to him.

Martinez featured in 36 Serie A games in 2023-24, helping Genoa finish 11th, and leaving for a place where he is not guaranteed the starting spot may not appeal to him.

He is looking to earn a recall to the Spanish national team after his last cap came in 2021, and a move to Man United may not excite him as he will have to fight for a place in the team.

Displacing Onana will not come easy despite some of the poor displays he put on show last season, and luring Martinez away from Genoa could be extremely difficult or impossible.