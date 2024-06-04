Man Utd Strategize to Outpace Arsenal and PSG in Pursuit of 20-Goal Contributor

Man Utd Strategize to Outpace Arsenal and PSG in Pursuit of 20-Goal Contributor

With Kylian Mbappé now at Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain will have to seek other avenues for goal-scoring. As a result, the capital club is linked to various players to fill the void that the French striker has left behind.

In recent months, there’s been much talk of connecting Napoli’s top player, Victor Osimhen, with PSG. But now, another player is starting to be linked to the Ligue 1 champions: RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Šeško.

However, if the Parisians want to land the 21-year-old this summer, they face heavy competition. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are likely to be in talks to sign Šeško this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and PSG are also expected to join the race if the goal scorer decides to leave RB Leipzig. Moreover, a recent report from Jacobs reveals that Leipzig has offered him a lucrative contract renewal.

🚨 Manchester United are expected to be in the conversation to sign Benjamin Šeško this summer. Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG will also be in the race if Šeško leaves RB Leipzig. (Source: @JacobsBen / @mufcMPB) pic.twitter.com/2zzJclMLJS — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 4, 2024

Šeško has also received interest from Saudi Arabia, with both Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad discussing him, but there’s no sign that Šeško wants to move there.

The Slovenian goal-scorer is under contract with Leipzig until 2028 and scored 18 goals and registered two assists in 42 appearances for the German side this past 2023-24 season.